Wine and cookies: Mr. Zub’s Deli in Highland Square hosts a tasting of wines paired with Girl Scout cookies at 6:30 p.m. (We’re thinking chardonnay would be a slam dunk with the buttery shortbread Trefoils.) Cost is $20, and a portion of sales benefits the troop that provided the cookies. Reserve your spot at brownpapertickets.com/event/4246445.

Tips on lawn care: The Master Gardeners of Summit County’s “Meet Me in the Garden” lecture series continues with tips on keeping your lawn looking its best, 7-8:30 p.m. at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Audrey Hepburn lecture: Author Robert Matzen talks about “Dutch Girl: Audrey Hepburn and World War II” and Hepburn’s life under Nazi occupation and work in the Dutch resistance at 7 p.m. at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Register at 330-653-6658 or hudsonlibrary.org.

Punk band in Kent: X, the Los Angeles band that was part of the first wave of punk, plays the Kent Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 at thekentstage.com.