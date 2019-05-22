ART EXHIBITS

"Joe Vitone: Family Records": Through Oct. 27 at Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Also, "Mernet Larsen: The Ordinary, Reoriented" through Sept. 8; "Nick Cave: Feat." through June 2; and "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," through July 14. 330-376-9185 or www.akronartmuseum.org.

"Panoramic Perspectives": Through June 22 at Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. Also, "Art Is Our Voice" through June 1. www.summitartspace.org.

"Your Wildest Dreams!" Spring Show: Through Saturday at Don Drumm Studios & Gallery, 437 Crouse St., Akron. www.dondrumm.com.

Women’s Art League of Akron 2019 Spring Members' Show: Through June 27 in the St. Paul’s Gallery, 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 330-836-9327.

The 37th Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale: Through June 13 at Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. www.cvartcenter.org.

Group Ten Gallery Members and Friends Exhibition: Through June 22 at Group Ten Gallery, 201 E. Erie St., Kent. www.grouptengallery.com.

"Sisters in Art": Through May 30 at Laurel Lake Retirement Community, 200 Laurel Lake Drive, Hudson.

"125 Years of the Greatest Football Rivalry in High School Football": Through January 2020 at Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

"Drafting Dimensions: Contemporary Midwest Ceramics": Through July 21 at Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. Also, "Between Worlds: John Jude Palencar" through July 21; "Organized Ambiguity: Gridworks of David Kuntzman" through July 21; and "Food For Thought: Celebrating Food in Art" through July 21. www.cantonart.org.

"Earth, Sky, Sea": Robyn Martins: Opening reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Exhibit runs through June 29 at Lynda Tuttle’s Art Center, 209 Sixth St. NW, Canton. www.lyndatuttle.com.

"Canvas City Portfolio & Julian Stanczak Paintings": Through June 1 at Bonfoey Gallery, 1710 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. www.bonfoey.com.

"EVAC: Experiencing Veterans & Artists Collaboration": Exhibit runs through July 6 at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. www.ArtistsArchives.org.

The 10th annual May Show at Lakeland: Exhibit runs through July 12 at The Gallery at Lakeland, 7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland. www.lakelandcc.edu.