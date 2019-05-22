ETC

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Teen Trivia Challenge: 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Rodman Public Library, 215 E. Broadway St., Alliance. The program will begin with a digital scavenger hunt and continue with a test of knowledge of various universes in a series of game-show-themed games. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 214.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

World War II, Korean and Vietnam Wars Roundtable Meeting: 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center, 3486 S. Smith Road, Fairlawn. Peter Shaw, WWII U.S. Army corporal who took part in the D-Day Landing on Utah Beach, will speak. For more information, email Joe_C_Geiger@me.com.

MassMu Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Teams may consist of one to five players. Entry fee per team is $75. Registration forms available at www.massillonmuseum.submittable.com.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

Widows and Widowers Starting Over Socially Brunch & Dominoes: 10 a.m. Saturday at Arrowhead Banquet Center, 1500 Rogwin Circle, Canton. For information, call Jackie at 330-802-5648 or Sue at 330-499-8727.

Craft & Vendor Expo: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the HUB Community Center, 3676 Community Lane, Copley. Vendor and crafter displays, free demos, and samples. For more information, call 330-576-6608 or email Danielle at dkinney08@yahoo.com.

Tabletop Gaming: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Bring your favorite game or borrow one from Underhill’s Games. 330-928-2117.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Tween Time: Do Nice, Be Kind, Spread Happy!: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Tweens will learn to spread happiness, smiles, magic and a bit of mischief by committing acts of ninja kindness. Registration is required, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Middlebury Cultural Festival: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at L.I.N.K.S. Community and Family Services, 756 Upson St., Akron. Including vendors selling food and wares, children’s art activities, inflatables and games for children, musicians and more. For more information, go to www.links741.com.

Bluegrass Saturday Nights: 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Homerville Community Center, state Route 301, Homerville. All pickers welcome; open stage and jam rooms. 330-416-2222.

Scrabble Club: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Ages 16 and older. For more information, email Donna at PetethePrinter@gmail.com.

Massillon’s Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday from the corner of Lincoln Way East and Eighth Street Northeast. The parade will include color guards, veterans groups, dignitaries, special cars and vehicles, police and fire vehicles, and the Massillon Tiger Swing Band.

Summit County Historical Society Sojourner Truth Hike: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Wesley Temple AME Zion Church, 104 N. Prospect St., Akron. A re-enactment of Sojourner Truth’s “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech by Josy Jones, followed by a hike to the Sojourner Truth Ohio Historical Marker on High Street. Free. For reservations, call 330-535-1120.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

Cricut Design Space 101: 5-6 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Learn your way around Cricut Design Space to create cards, jewelry, invitations and more. 330-928-2117.

Essential Legal Forms: 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. General information regarding what legal documents individuals should have prepared and in place. 330-928-2117.

Making Sense of Medicare: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Green branch, 4046 Massillon Road, Green. Presented by Ed Nowlan and Don Ebner from Sherpa Insurance of Green. 330-896-9074.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad: Beginning in June, CVSR will run Wednesdays-Sundays. For more information, go to www.cvsr.com.

“Dark Universe” Planetarium Show: 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland. $5 with museum admission. www.cmnh.org.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, last admission is at 4 p.m., Nautica Entertainment Complex, 2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland. Features more than 50 tanks, which are home to thousands of living creatures including the Ohio-native brook trout, piranhas and sand tiger sharks that measure more than 7 feet. $19.95 for adults, $13.95 for children ages 2-12. www.GreaterClevelandAquarium.com.

Kent State’s May 4 Visitors Center “Bill — An All-American Boy”: The center presents an exhibit to celebrate the life of Bill Schroeder. The May 4 Visitors Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to www.kent.edu/may4.