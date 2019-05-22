I finally did it.

After years of being wired to a cable or satellite provider, I finally took an ax — more like a chain saw — to my entertainment bundle, which was still a shockingly difficult decision.

I broached this topic once before on these pages, but times change. My former provider made it easier. After having once had triple-play service (DirecTV, internet and, yes, seriously, home phone) with AT&T in some form for about 12 years, a competitor in the internet realm wooed me away with its eye-popping speed.

In my area, AT&T only goes up to 50 Mbps with respect to download speed. After watching it install higher-speed fiber in the apartments near my street and ignore the homes, I broke up with them. Obviously, it was them, not me.

WOW! came into my area with speeds of up to 1 gig per second. I settled for its 500 Mbps package. With close to 50 connected devices in my home, it’s a necessity. Upgrading to that kind of speed is akin to leaving the Iron Age for the 21st century.

Thoughts about going to a streaming alternative became more urgent because the minute I pulled the string to break apart that AT&T bundle, my TV bill shot up $50 per month. Yes, $50. In fairness, AT&T negotiated (as they are known to do) down to a more reasonable rate, but was it really? My TV-only costs decreased from $195 per month to $145.

However, the tech gods must’ve been trying to tell me something. On a whim, just to see how reliable streaming live TV is, I accepted a trial offer from one service. The trial was generally flawless, but I didn’t make the switch until AT&T attempted something I considered a bit shady after my many years of having U-Verse or DirecTV.

With six TVs connected, all four of my wireless set-top boxes stopped working one Sunday. No one could get television in their bedrooms. Had this been football season, one of my sons might’ve mutinied.

AT&T offered to come fix the problem — for $99. Yup, they wanted to charge me $99 to fix their service that I already paid for. But wait … there’s more.

The person taking my call would gladly waive that charge if I signed up for a $10-per-month maintenance plan, and for that extra money, any such problems would be taken care of, along with equipment upgrades. Never mind that my TV-only bill would increase to $155 per month.

Enough.

The reason I resisted cutting the cord was the number of TVs in my home: Four of them are normally on in the evening (don’t judge). To ditch the dish, I needed at least that many simultaneous streams. Right now, only PlayStation Vue fit the bill and offered the channel mix we required, including the regional sports networks. (You don’t need a game console to get it, unlike years ago when I first discussed this topic and it was relatively new.)

Clicking on PSVue allowed me to cut my TV bill nearly in half with its best package, which includes five streams in-home, cloud DVR and everything important to me. There is a proviso: A significant portion of my bill is “rental” fees on equipment that I viewed to be, shall we say, deficient. Those fees really jack up a bill, so prices may be comparable to traditional providers.

Four years ago, I wrote this about cutting the cord: “Here’s the reality of this entire situation: there is no definitive television solution. Cord cutting will work for some, but for many out there it’s a gigantic tangle.”

What’s changed? Technology, of course. Streaming is mainstream. Back then, to get adequate devices to cut the cord, consumers were looking at expensive set-top boxes.

Now, Roku (my choice), Amazon FireTV, Google Chromecast and Apple TV have made replacing those boxes relatively inexpensive. The various iterations of Roku devices range from $30 to $100 depending on features. Amazon’s cost up to $120 and Google’s Chromecast $35 or $70.

Other options in the live-TV service realm exist, among them YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Now. Do your research. What’s important to me may not be as important to you, and each service has advantages and disadvantages.

However, I can’t say I regret this decision in the least. An extra $1,000 or so per year in my pocket provides a good reason why.

George Thomas can be reached at gthomas@thebeaconjournal.com.