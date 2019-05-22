OPENING FRIDAY

"Aladdin (2019)”:

(PG) A kindhearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true. 2 hours, 8 minutes.

Carnation Cinema, Cinemark Aurora 10, Cinemark Portage Crossing, Great Oak Cinema, Hickory Ridge, Hudson Cinema 10, Independence 10, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Lake 8 Movies, Linda Theatre, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Ravenna 7 Movies, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Tower City, Valley View 24, Wooster Movies 10, Blue Sky Drive-In, Magic City Drive-In, Midway Twin Drive-In

"Assimilate”:

(Not rated) Three friends making a web series about their town discover that their neighbors are being killed and replaced by creatures who are perfect copies of their victims. 1 hour, 33 minutes. No reviews at press time.

Tower City

"The Biggest Little Farm”: B

(PG) John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. 1 hour, 31 minutes.

Cedar Lee

"Booksmart”: B+

(R) On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night. 1 hour, 42 minutes.

Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee, Cinemark Aurora 10, Hudson Cinema 10, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Lake 8 Movies, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Ravenna 7 Movies, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Valley View 24, Wooster Movies 10

"Brightburn”: C+

(R) What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? 1 hour, 31 minutes.

Cinemark Aurora 10, Cinemark Portage Crossing, Hudson Cinema 10, Independence 10, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Lake 8 Movies, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Tower City, Valley View 24, Wooster Movies 10

"Capernaum”: B

(R) While serving a five-year sentence for a violent crime, a 12-year-old boy sues his parents for neglect. In Arabic and Amharic with subtitles. 2 hours, 6 minutes.

Nightlight Cinema

"Photograph”: B

(PG-13) A struggling street photographer in Mumbai, pressured to marry by his grandmother, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée. The pair develop a connection that transforms them in ways they could not expect. 1 hour, 50 minutes.

Cedar Lee

"The White Crow”: B

(R) The story of dancer Rudolf Nureyev’s defection to the West. 2 hours, 7 minutes.

Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee