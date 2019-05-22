ALSO SHOWING

Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “Meeting Gorbachev”, 6 p.m. Thursday; “Sunset” 8 p.m. Thursday; “Capernaum”, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Friday; 2 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Monday, 5 p.m. Tuesday; “This Changes Everything”, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; “Woman At War”, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday; “Bechdel Film Fest Shorts Program 1”, 9 p.m. Wednesday. $9, $8 seniors and children.

Capitol Theatre:(1390 West 65th Street, Cleveland; 440-528-0355, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “All About Eve”, 7 p.m. Wednesday. $10.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “Black Mother”, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, 9:25 p.m. Saturday; “Autumn Leaves”, 8:25 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; “An Elephant Sitting Still”, 7 p.m. Friday; “Apache”, 5 p.m. Saturday; “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”, 6:50 p.m. Saturday, 8:40 p.m. Sunday; “The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T.”, 4 p.m. Sunday. $9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.

“The Cold Blue”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the following cinemas: Cinemark Portage Crossing, Cuyahoga Falls; Hudson 10; Montrose 12, Akron; Valley View 24; and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights. Check cinema listings for ticket price.