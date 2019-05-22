NEW SHOWS

Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms: 7:30 p.m. June 11, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Tickets start at $54. www.ticketmaster.com.

Peabo Bryson: 7 and 9 p.m. June 21-22, Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. $55-$105. 330-376-7171 or www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

Leonid and Friends: 7:30 p.m. July 18, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. May 24 $27.50-$45 www.ticketmaster.com.

John Mayall: 8 p.m. Aug. 6, the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $35. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

David Crosby & Friends: 8 p.m. Aug. 20, the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $80-$125. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Riders in the Sky: 8 p.m. Aug. 22, the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $25-$35. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Marcc Nutter, Bad Boy Dave and the Band of Badness: 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. $20-$30. 330-376-7171 or www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

Martha Davis & The Motels: 8 p.m. Oct. 5, the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $30-$40. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Pieces of a Dream: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. $45-$90. 330-376-7171 or www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

The Ohio Players: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. $50-$100. 330-376-7171 or www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. $45-$95. 330-376-7171 or www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

The Tubes featuring Fee Waybill: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. $45-$60. 330-376-7171 or www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

Hiroshima 40th Anniversary Tour: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. $35-$90. 330-376-7171 or www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

The Easy Street Band: 7 p.m. Nov. 8-9, Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. $20-$40. 330-376-7171 or www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

David Allan Coe: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. $40-$50. 330-376-7171 or www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

Blue Oyster Cult: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. $55-$65. 330-376-7171 or www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

The Whispers: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. $55-$105. 330-376-7171 or www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

Peter White Christmas Show: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. Featuring Euge Groove and Lindsey Webster. $40-$95. 330-376-7171 or www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

1964 The Tribute: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. $45-$50. 330-376-7171 or www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.