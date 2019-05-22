THURSDAY

Manchester Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 7 p.m. Meet at 2740 Manchester Road, Akron. Hike leader Dean Pawlicki. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Martindale Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 4001 Martindale Road NE, Canton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

FRIDAY

Sand Run Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1400 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Scouting Sagamore Creek Trail/Buckeye Trail Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 15660 Alexander Road, Walton Hills. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

SATURDAY

Geology of the Gorge: Walk the Glens Trail to learn how the Gorge was formed, 10 a.m. to noon. Gorge Metro Park, 1160 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-865-8065.

Late Bloomers: Search for Miami mist and large-flowered bellwort wildflowers, 2-4 p.m. Cascade Valley Metro Park, Chuckery Area, 837 Cuyahoga St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Holiday Hike & Fire: Hike on Cherry Lane Trail then gather around the campfire, 7:30-9 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Holden Arboretum Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 10 a.m. at 9550 Sperry Road, Kirtland. Entry fee is $4 adults and $3 seniors. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park/Kendall Lake Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1000 Truxell Road, Peninsula. Hike leader is Colleen Carpinello. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Hinckley Reservation/Buckeye Trail Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 394 Bellus Road, Hinckley. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

SUNDAY

Turtle Open House: Meet the turtle species found in the parks, play games, make a craft and learn why turtles need help, noon to 3 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Afternoon Stroll: Learn about the natural and cultural history along the trail, 2-4 p.m. Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 330-865-8065.

Goodyear Heights Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 2077 Newton St., Akron. Hike leader Lester Phillips. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Me & My Dog/Ice Cream Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at Walborn Reservoir parking lot at 11324 Price St., Alliance. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

MONDAY

Picnic in the Park: Enjoy family time outdoors with fun nature games and activities, 1-3 p.m. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Trailhead, 380 W. Crosier St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Big Bend Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1337 Merriman Road, Akron. Hike leader is Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

TUESDAY

Hike for the Health of It: Hike 5 miles at a vigorous pace on a flat paved surface, 2-3:30 p.m. Bike & Hike Trail, State Route 303 lot, 64 W. Streetsboro Road, Boston Heights. 330-865-8065.

Botzum Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2928 Riverview Road, Akron. Hike leader Elisabeth. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Hudson Plaza Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 134 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Bridgeport Quarry Trailhead Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 3455 Erie Ave. NW, Massillon. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

McKinley Monument Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 5:30 p.m. Meet at 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

Greater Akron Audubon Society: Jamey Emmert of ODNR Division of Wildlife presents “The Importance of Birds Around the World,” 7 p.m. Sand Run Metro Park, Mingo Shelter, 1501 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. 330-654-0953 or www.akronaudubon.org.

WEDNESDAY

Weekday Walkers: Enjoy a leisurely stroll with frequent stops to discover nature along the way, 2-3:30 p.m. Hampton Hill Metro Park, 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Price Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 1000 W. Maple St., North Canton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.