Edgar’s, on the Good Park Golf Course in West Akron, draws you in with the aroma of smokers stuffed with ribs, chicken and beef for its hearty main dishes. But it’s also a great place to work your way down the appetizer menu, nibbling on an assortment of flavors and textures.

On a recent visit, we started with the prosciutto-wrapped grilled asparagus, accented with tangy goat cheese; then moved on to the fish bites with their deliciously crunchy cornmeal crust, and the butternut squash ravioli glazed with brown butter and crisp sage leaves; and concluded with a trio of mushroom-and-Swiss sliders. When the weather cooperates, get a seat on the patio so you can watch the golfers and take in the sunset.

The place: Edgar’s, 530 Nome Ave., Akron

Why you should go: Small plates and smoked main dishes

More info: http://edgarsrestaurant.com

— Lynne Sherwin