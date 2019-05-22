Visit luxury homes: Bath Volunteers for Service Home Tour runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring six luxury houses. (See a photo gallery of one of the stops at https://tinyurl.com/y5x93ese.) You can buy $30 tickets for the tour only via credit card at the Welcome Center, Bath United Church of Christ, 3980 W. Bath Road. www.bathvolunteersforservice.com.

Wine at Hale Farm: Ben Gage performs for Hale Farm & Village’s Cabin Fever Music Nights series from 5 to 8 p.m. Nauti Vine Winery will offer samples, and admission is free. www.halefarm.org.

Papadimas with symphony: The Canton Symphony Orchestra’s Divergent Sound Series continues with “Greco-Americana Meets the Symphony” at 7:30 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. Singer/songwriter/instrumentalist Demos Papadimas will be featured with orchestra musicians. Tickets are $10, free with donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. www.cantonsymphony.org.

Tastings in Canton: Vintage Canton runs from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Central Plaza, with wine, beer and food tastings along with live music. Tickets are $40 at the door. VintageCanton.org.