Taking a Walt Disney Studios classic animated feature and flipping it into the realm of live action could have proven a thankless venture for everyone involved in a so-so “Aladdin.”

Director Guy Ritchie (“Sherlock Holmes”), working in his first musical, proved a curious choice. And casting two of the principle characters with relative unknowns is certainly risky — Mena Massoud (probably most recognizable for “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan" series) plays Aladdin, and Naomi Scott (the Pink Ranger in the reboot of “Power Rangers") plays Jasmine. And then there’s Will Smith.

His challenge: filling Robin Williams’ shoes as the Genie from the 1992 original. No one could have blamed him for turning this gig down. Williams’ performance, a mixture of improvisation, pathos and genuine glee, is arguably one of the greatest pieces of voice acting in the history of animated films.

The key to trying to match that? Don’t.

Smith takes the part and puts his own spin on the classic tunes, “Friend Like Me” and “Prince Ali,” and the role itself, which blends his electric personality with just a smidge of his Fresh Prince persona, to create the centerpiece that holds the film together.

It certainly helps now that technology has caught up with Williams’ manic comedic stylings. It’s easier for Smith to riff when necessary, but he’d have to be borderline insane to want to try to duplicate the legacy Williams left behind in the animated version.

Much like its progenitor, “Aladdin” is more or less the story of a genie who’s found by a homeless young man with dreams of accomplishing something more significant in his life. Without a strong personality in that role, the movie would fall apart.

“Aladdin” certainly doesn’t collapse, and it’s not difficult to question once again why the studio would mine its animated vault for another live-action adaptation. Oh, wait. There’s money to be made and in some respects the film suffers for that reason.

Stuffing more than an additional half hour on the original’s run time doesn’t help in the least. In fact, it occasionally weighs down the story, especially in the opening moments. By the time Smith shows up, he has to pull the audience back from the precipice of indifference.

After the one-note villain Jafar (Marwan Kenzari), vizier to the Sultan of Agrabah, enlists the aid of Aladdin to find a magical lamp that will grant him tremendous power, the film picks up.

Instead, Aladdin accidentally turns the tables, frees the genie from the lamp and receives three wishes. Having met and been smitten with Princess Jasmine in the film’s opening, he wants nothing more than to be able to court her. Good thing romance is right up this genie’s alley. Jafar, however, craves the throne of Agrabah and after a series of twists and turns is able to come close to his goal.

Richie co-wrote the screenplay with John August and the duo take the story and turn it inside out in some respects, including embellishing it with a modern sensibility with respect to empowering women, a fact that will likely leave some cold.

The performances work to a certain degree with Smith standing out. “Aladdin” is serviceable for an early summer movie season film, but here’s hoping the adaptation of “The Lion King,” due later this summer, proves far better than what can be considered a money grab.

