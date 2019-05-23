You have questions. I have some answers, especially about the recently announced fates of some current shows.

Q: We hear that the terrifically funny and smart sitcom “The Kids Are Alright” is canceled. I can’t help but think had it been better promoted, it would have had a longer run. Any chance another network might pick it up?

A: I certainly remember plenty of ABC promos about the show, and at least one report said the ratings were OK when it had “The Conners” leading into it. But it did not meet the network’s needs, and series creator Tim Doyle tweeted, “ ‘The Kids Are Alright’ is dead. … Goodbye.” That comment also indicates no plans to shop the show around, and I have not seen any. The last new episode, called “Irish Goodbye,” is set for May 21.

Q: My daughter and I watch “The Orville.” Do you know if it was renewed for a third season?

A: Yes. Fox says it will be back in 2020.

Q: Is “Murphy Brown” done?

A: For now, yes. CBS ran the 13 episodes it ordered, and recently left it out of its announcement for the next TV season. TVLine noted the ratings dropped after its premiere, especially with young adults. I also thought it was a bad show, not that I’ve been asked.

But, added TVLine: “The veteran cast surely didn’t come cheap, either, so CBS couldn’t be happy to keep shelling out big bucks for its lowest-rated comedy.” Series creator Diane English has joined calls on Twitter for streamers Hulu, Netflix or Amazon to pick up the show.

Q: Is “Life in Pieces” coming back or isn’t it?

A: Not once its current, fourth season concludes. The so-clever comedy was not in CBS’ announcement for 2019-20.

Q: I’m wondering when or if “Fargo” will return, or if have I missed it. It’s such an intriguing show. Also is there any chance “Wayward Pines” will come back?

A: “Fargo” will be back for a fourth season, with production beginning later this year. The cast, as Variety reported, will include Chris Rock as Loy Cannon, “head of a Kansas City crime syndicate in the 1950s.” Look for the show’s return early in 2020.

As for “Wayward Pines,” nothing much has happened since the second-season finale in 2016. ScreenRant noted there was talk about reviving it in 2017 but “Insiders have revealed the show is dead … [and] fans have accepted ‘Wayward Pines’ is gone.”

Q: Bing Crosby was married to an actress who was the mother of his four sons, including Gary. What was her name? When did she die?

A: Dixie Lee was the mother of Crosby’s first four sons; she died in 1952. In 1957, he married the actress Kathryn Grant; they had two sons and a daughter. Kathryn is still with us, at the age of 85. Crosby died in 1977.

