Pavona's Pizza Joint is the place to be. They really make a nice pie! Owner Mark Mickey gives all the credit to his Sicilian uncle Charlie DeCarlo. "He was an old school foodie who taught me how to cook," said Mickey, who runs the place on Sand Run Road with his wife Courtney. They have a wonderful wine selection.

It includes several wines I have written about, so the quality choices are bountiful. Glass pours are served in the old throwback Italian juice glasses. One of my favorites is a Nero d'Avola from Sicily made by Catuj winemaker Sabino Russo ($8 by the glass).

That wine paired amazingly well with a large pepperoni and mushroom pizza right out of the brick oven. On June 22, the couple will celebrate three years in business with plans to open their new expanded dining area on that Saturday.

Buy this wine by the bottle ($12.99) at DeVitis Italian Market, Kent Cheesemonger, Basil Asian Bistro Canton, Vaccaro's Trattoria, Lakes Beverage, Wise Guy's Lounge and Grill, and Beau's on the River Cuyahoga Falls by the glass.

— Phil Masturzo