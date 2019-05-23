1. Baseball with a boom: The Akron RubberDucks commemorate Memorial Day weekend with a bang, presenting three straight nights of fireworks after their 6:35 p.m. games. Friday is Military Appreciation Night with Kenny Chesney providing the soundtrack; Saturday is “Quack to the Future” with an appearance by Don Fullilove, who played Mayor Goldie Wilson in “Back to the Future,” along with a DeLorean and Huey Lewis fireworks, of course; Sunday’s Family Funday celebrates the Ninja Turtles and features M.C. Hammer fireworks. akronrubberducks.com.

2. Tribute to Bon Jovi: Rock the Lock at Lock 3 in downtown Akron kicks off its season at 7 p.m. with Crush, a tribute to Bon Jovi, and opening act Victory Highway. Admission is free. www.lock3live.com.

3. Final performances: Weathervane Playhouse concludes its run of the door-slamming farce “Noises Off” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10-$22 at 330-836-2626, www.weathervaneplayhouse.com. Read our rave review at tinyurl.com/y2agftt4.

4. Food in the Flats: Taste of Summer, featuring food, music, drinks and activities, runs Friday through Sunday on the East Bank of Cleveland’s Flats. (If you haven’t been there in a couple of years, you’ll be amazed at all the new development in the area.) Admission is free. scenetasteofsummer.com.