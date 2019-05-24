1. Cute critters: The Akron Zoo will introduce a new mascot, Potter the Otter, to commemorate World Otter Day. The zoo is at 505 Euclid Ave. For more, visit akronzoo.org.

2. Mayoral visit: The RubberDucks will take the Canal Park field at 6:35 p.m. to play the Richmond Flying Squirrels. It is "Quack to the Future Night" with an appearance by Don Fullilove, who played Mayor Goldie Wilson in "Back To The Future." The first 1,000 fans will get a Goldie Wilson bobblehead. After the game, there will be Huey Lewis and the News fireworks. For more, visit akronrubberducks.com.

3. Irish dance: The 43rd annual Akron Feis Irish Dance competition will be held at the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge. Gates open at 7 a.m. with competitions to begin at 9. Hundreds of dancers from throughout the United States and Canada are expected to compete. For more, go to akronfeis.com.