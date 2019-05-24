Events

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step recovery program. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Queen of Heaven Church: 1800 Steese Road, Green. 8:30 a.m. Monday. Memorial Day Mass with doughnut social following. Also, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, A Women’s Night of Prayer and Adoration; 7 p.m. Friday, Outdoor Mass on the Feast of the Visitation of Mary. 330-896-2345.

Redeemer North Hill United Methodist Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible study class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian lifestyle. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Second and fourth Wednesdays, soup kitchen; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment. 330-864-3060.

St. Phillip's Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 413 Iroquois Ave., Akron. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Women’s Day Event for the Youth “Celebrating the Princess Within.” $5. To register, call 330-784-8964 or 330-802-5741.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by the Rev. Fulton Sheen.

Wintergreen Ledges Church of God: 1889 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday. Free hot meal. 330-753-3027.

Performances

Medina United Church of Christ: 217 E. Liberty St. 7-9 p.m. June 2. Free concert with the Medina United Church of Christ, congregational choir. 330-725-4559.

Queen of Heaven Church: 1800 Steese Road, Green. 7 p.m. June 3. Paul Toss and Paul Todd Jr. in concert. Freewill offering. 330-896-2345.

Vacation Bible School

Mount Zion Baptist Church: 327 Cuyahoga St., Akron. 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 10-14. Super Training University with Jesus. Prekindergarten through 10th grade. For more information, call Patrice Landrum at 330-253-8642.

Real Hope Church: 7641 Wales Ave. NW, Jackson Township. 3-5:30 p.m. June 17-21. Rolling River Rampage. Crafts, songs, games and Bible stories. Prekindergarten through sixth grade. Free. Registration, 330-499-6971 or www.Realhopejackson.com.

