1. Can't touch this: The RubberDucks have a rare 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Canal Park in Akron. They will play the Richmond Flying Squirrels. At the end of the game, there will be fireworks set to MC Hammer songs. It is also Family FunDay with Ninja Turtle activities.

2. Slow take: There will be an event to mark World Turtle Day. The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, in Akron. Guests can meet the turtle species found in Summit Metro Parks, play games, make a craft and learn why turtles need our help to survive.