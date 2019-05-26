9th Annual Piano-A-Thon - Kids Are The Key: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 3-7 in the Lobby of Akron Children’s Hospital, 1 Perkins Square, Akron. Students from Summit, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Portage and Carroll counties play to support the John C. & Elaine Thompson Piano-a-thon Endowment for Music Therapy. http://giving.akronchildrens.org/piano-a-thon.

ARC Recovery Services Arise, Shine: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Quaker Square, 135 S. Broadway, Akron. Dinner and dessert, live music, speakers and a silent auction. $50. www.arcrecoveryservices.com/events/arise-shine-1.

Art & Wine Festival: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kent. Local artists, entertainment, food and Ohio wineries. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Main Street Kent. www.mainstreetkent.org.

Bouquets Wine Tasting: 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Holden Arboretum, 9550 Sperry Road, Kirtland. Wine tasting includes: 12 tickets to taste; take-home Holden Forests & Gardens wine glass sampler; take-home bottle of wine; Tasty accompaniments from area restaurants including Chefs for Hire Catering, Culinaire Pavane, Driftwood Catering, Ianiro’s Imported Foods, Bon Appetit Management Co., The Olive and The Grape, Great Scott Tavern, Kirtland City Tavern, Great Lakes Cheese; and live music performance by the Stable Shakers band. Choose from more than 50 wines during the evening. Must be 21 to attend. $70 for members, $90 for non-members. For tickets, go to www.holdenarb.org/event/bouquets-wine-tasting-2/.

Cleveland Play House "Copacabana": 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Playhouse Square Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Dinner and dancing, live auction and a theatrical presentation. Call Beverly Gans at 216-400-7030 or email bgans@clevelandplayhouse.com.

CommQuest Centennial Gala: 6 p.m. June 6 at The Metropolitan Centre, 601 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. Celebrating 100 years. $150. https://commquest.org/product/centennial-gala-tickets/.

Medina County Arts Council 2019 “Summer Soiree”: 6:30 p.m. June 6 at Buffalo Creek Retreat, 8708 Hubbard Valley Road, Seville. Featuring arts entertainment, food and drink, an auction, and presentation of annual awards. $55 per person. For more information, call 330-722-5502.

Williams Challenge Golf Fundraiser: 8 a.m. shotgun start on June 7 at Brookledge Golf Club, 1621 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $90 per person includes 18holes of golf and a sit-down steak dinner. To register, go to www.williamschallenge.org.

Falls Cancer Club Card Party and Raffle: noon to 3:30 p.m. June 7 at Redeemer Church. Cards and games with door prizes. $8, includes lunch and beverage. Call 330-929-2796, Kathy Drozin at 330-928-9982 or Molly Costigan at 330-928-8058.

Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle: 8:30 p.m. June 7 at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. Local kings and queens will battle for the titles of Mr. & Miss Akron Pride Festival 2019. $20, and $45 for VIP. www.akroncivic.com.

25th Annual Pedal with Pete Kent Bike and Hike Event: June 8 at Stanton Middle School, 1175 Hudson Road, Kent. Registration 7-9:30 a.m. Bike routes of 6-65 miles. Walking routes of 1-4 miles. Raising funds for cerebral palsy research. For more information, go to http://pedal-with-pete.org/events/kent-ohio/.

4th Annual Four Leaf Clover 4-Mile Run: 10 a.m. June 8 beginning at St. Vincent Church and finishing on the 50-yard line of the John Cistone Field at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. For more information, go to http://fourleafcloverrun.org.

IBH Golf Outing: 11 a.m. June 10 at Silver Lake Country Club, 1325 Graham Road, Silver Lake. 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Proceeds benefit IBH Addiction Recovery Center. 330-644-4095, ext. 306.

10th Celebration Arts Alive Awards & Fundraiser: 6 p.m. June 11 at Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. After Party at 8 p.m. with desserts, coffee, food truck, cash bar, and music by Space Ace with Ace Epps. $65 per person for Arts Alive Awards and After Party, $20 per person for After Party. For reservations, go to http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07egbz95u7cd93646c&llr=s84npkcab.

Medina County Women’s Endowment Fund Seasons of Giving: June 13 at Blue Heron Event Center, Medina. To receive an invitation, go to www.akroncf.org/MCWEFnews.

Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park Elevation: 6:30-11:30 p.m. June 14 at The Ledges Shelter, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 701 Truxell Road, Peninsula. Buffet dinner, beer and wine, s’mores around the campfire, dancing to live music. $85, $150 patron. 330-657-2909, ext. 222 or http://forcvnp.org/elevation.

Step Into Autism: June 15 at Firestone Stadium, 1575 Firestone Parkway, Akron. Featuring a one mile walk on Firestone Boulevard. At Firestone Stadium will have family-friendly activities, carnival games, inflatables, a live DJ, and more. For more information, go to www.autismakron.org/stepintoautism.

7th Annual Canton Fine Arts Associates’ Summer Synergy Style Show: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at La Pizzaria, 3656 Dressler Road NW, Canton. Style show with fashions by Chico’s of Belden Village. A full-course lunch, cash bar, live music, 50/50 drawing and silent auction. $25 per person. Reservations required. For more information, email Marcie Shaw at marcie@cantonart.org.

Sons and Daughters of Italy Singing Contest: Noon June 15 at the 2019 Stark County Italian American Festival at Weis Park, 2600 Harvard Ave. NW, Canton. The contest is open to children and adults. Looking for 15 contestants to sing an Italian song, in English or Italian. Entrance fee is $10. For more information, go to www.cantonitalianfesta.org.

Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park Topography: 6:30-11 p.m. June 15 at The Ledges Shelter, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 701 Truxell Road, Peninsula. Cocktails at the overlook, appetizers along the trails, dinner in the meadow, campfires. $300-$600. 330-657-2909, ext. 222 or http://forcvnp.org/topography.

Five Star Sensation: 7 p.m. to midnight June 15 at Cuyahoga Community College Eastern Campus, 4250 Richmond Road, Highland Hills. The evening will feature amazing fare, spectacular wines, and a very special silent auction, all for the benefit of UH Seidman Cancer Center. Tickets start at $300. For tickets and information, go to www.uhgiving.org/ways-to-fundraise/uh-events/five-star-sensation.

Stan Hywet’s Annual Gala 24th Annual Midsummer Night’s Celebration “A Chef’s Canvas”: 6 p.m. June 21 at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. Black tie affair includes dinner, en plein air painting, and music. For more information, call Valarie Still at 330-315-3248 or email vstill@stanhywet.org.

4th Annual St. Corita Golf Outing: June 22 at Ridge Top Golf Course, 7441 Tower Road, Medina. Registration at 11 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. $100 per golfer. For more information, go to www.sistercoritagolf.org.

Vet Fest 2019: 1 p.m. June 22 at Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Music, food, raffles celebrating veterans, active military, families and the community. Presented by Rolling Thunder Akron Chapter 2 and Donovan’s Kids with The City of Akron and Lock 3. Memorial Ride from 9 a.m. to noon to the Ohio Veterans Memorial Park in Clinton for a wreath laying ceremony. $15 per bike. www.rollingthunderchapter2ohio.com.

Medina Creative Housing 3rd Annual Ride for Independence: Poker Run and Road Rally to benefit the Residence Enrichment Program, providing educational, social and recreational opportunities for those we serve. The Ride starts at Ken Ganley Nissan and includes stops at The Brecksville American Legion Post #196, Aces Depot, Barley Jacks, Medina Eagles #2224 and Medina VFW Post 5137. Group ride out at 10 a.m., last bike out at 10:30 a.m., last bike in at 4 p.m. Dinner and prizes at 5 p.m. Entry is $25 per rider. To register, go to www.creativelivingcoffee.com/charity-events/.

9th Annual Love INC Medina Golf Outing Fundraiser: 2 p.m. June 29 at Bunker Hill Golf Course, 3060 Pearl Road, Medina. 4-person scramble format. $85 before June 22 and $95 after June 22. 330-722-4174 or https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/love-inc-of-medina-8.

Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run/1-Mile Walk: July 13 at Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St., Akron. The race winds through downtown Akron in a flat and fast 5K course and ends with an award ceremony, music and post-race goodies in the park. Proceeds support the work of the Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial Foundation. Participants can register at www.andrearose.org.

1st Annual Cruise-IN for KIDS Car Show and Flag Auction: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 13 at St. Joseph Parish School, Third Street and Broad Boulevard, Cuyahoga Falls. Classic cars and motorcycles, concessions, 50/50 raffle, DJ and more.For more information, call 330-253-8081 or email Nicole Dack at nikole@familypromisesc.org.

The Akron Symphony Guild’s 22nd Tour of Portage Lakes Homes: July 17. A leisurely afternoon visiting Portage Lakes homes, carried between sites by a flotilla of pontoon boat captains. Boats embark from the Harbor Front Grille and Party Center on Portage Lakes Drive. Musicians and singers from the Akron Symphony Orchestra, Youth Orchestra and Chorus will entertain tour-goers at designated stops. Tickets will go on sale May 10. For information, go to www.akronsymphony.org.

2019 Run of the Ox 5K Run/Walk: July 20 at St. Joseph’s Annual Ox Roast Fair, 11045 St. Joseph Blvd., Mantua. Registration at 7 a.m. with the race beginning at 8 a.m. Pre-registration fee is $16 by July 18 and $20 race day registration. For registration, go to https://stjosephmantua.com/ox-fun-rides-games-events-music.

National Wigs for Kids Day: July 20 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. 5K and 1-mile fun walk. Registration begins 7 a.m. All participants will receive a t-shirt and access to activities at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Rainforest. $35. www.wigsforkids.org/wigs-for-kids-day-at-the-zoo.

The Gay Community Endowment Fund of Akron Community Foundation “exhALE: Advancing Lived Equality”: 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. Featuring a performance by the North Coast Men’s Chorus Coastliners. Proceeds support the GCEF Scholarship Fund, which awards academic scholarships to LGBTQ+ and allied students in Greater Akron. For more information, go to www.akroncf.org/NewsEvents/NewsReleases.aspx.

Opioid Awareness Music Festival: Noon to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Hometown Bank Plaza, 203 N. Water St., Kent. Featuring: 15-60-75 (The Numbers Band), The Dog Friendly Band, Gaetano’s Underworld Blues Band, Hubb’s Groove, Outlaws I & I, Sam Hooper Group, The Outside Voices and Thieves of Joy. For more information, go to https://fcsserves.org/event/opioid-awareness-music-festival/.

Magic City Kiwanis 14th Annual “Year End” Golf Outing: Sept. 6 at Barberton Brookside Country Club, 3727 Golf Course Drive, Norton. Registration at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. Shotgun start.

13th Annual Kick for The Cure 2019: Sept. 14 at Green Memorial Stadium, 1737 Steese Road, Green. Soccer games, food, music, raffle baskets, ensemble and dance froups, 50/50 drawings, face painting, soccer skill contests and more. For more information, go to http://greenkickforthecure.com/.

Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club Paw Fest: Sept. 15 at Bow Wow Beach Dog Park, 5027 Stow Road, Stow. The club is seeking dog-related vendors, rescue groups and various food vendors. Email Duhstoy2@gmail.com.

Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park Clam and Lobster Bake: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center, 2675 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. A traditional New England bake with cocktails, appetizers, chowder and live music. $200-$275. 330-657-2909, ext. 222 or http://forcvnp.org/clambake.

