ART EXHIBITS

Joe Vitone: Family Records: Through Oct. 27 at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Also, Mernet Larsen: The Ordinary, Reoriented through Sept. 8; Nick Cave: Feat. through Sunday; and Planes, Trains and Automobiles, through July 14. 330-376-9185 or www.akronartmuseum.org.

Ohio Collage Society: Opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Exhibit runs through July 1 at Summit Artspace on East Market, 140 E. Market St., Akron. Also, Art Is Our Voice through Saturday. and Panoramic Perspectives through June 22. www.summitartspace.org.

Women’s Art League of Akron 2019 Spring Member’s Show: Through June 27 in the St. Paul’s Gallery, 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 330-836-9327.

Fused: Garden Gallery of Art & Metal: Opens Saturday and runs through Sept. 29 at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. www.stanhywet.org.

The 37th Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale: Through June 13 at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. www.cvartcenter.org.

Watercolor Study of Bugs: Opening reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The exhibit will run through August in City of Cuyahoga Falls City Hall, 2310 Second St. Artwork by Amy M. Mothersbaugh. www.amymothersbaugh.me.

Group Ten Gallery Members and Friends Exhibition: Through June 22 at Group Ten Gallery, 201 E. Erie St., Kent. www.grouptengallery.com.

Sisters in Art: Through Thursday at Laurel Lake Retirement Community, 200 Laurel Lake Drive, Hudson.

125 Years of the Greatest Football Rivalry in High School Football: Through January, 2020 at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

Drafting Dimensions: Contemporary Midwest Ceramics: Through July 21 at the Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. Also, Between Worlds: John Jude Palencar through July 21; Organized Ambiguity: Gridworks of David Kuntzman through July 21; and Food For Thought: Celebrating Food in Art through July 21. www.cantonart.org.

Earth, Sky, Sea: Robyn Martins: Through June 29 at Lynda Tuttle’s Art Center, 209 6th St. NW, Canton. www.lyndatuttle.com.

Cuyahoga Weavers Guild: Through June 10 at Wenk Gallery, Chagrin Arts, 88 N. Main St., Chagrin Falls. www.chagrinarts.org.

Canvas City Portfolio & Julian Stanczak Paintings: Through Saturday at the Bonfoey Gallery, 1710 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. www.bonfoey.com.

EVAC: Experiencing Veterans & Artists Collaboration: Through July 6 at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. www.ArtistsArchives.org.

The 10th Annual May Show at Lakeland: Through July 12 at The Gallery at Lakeland, 7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland. www.lakelandcc.edu.