CLASSICAL

Cleveland Orchestra Movie Feature “An American In Paris”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Brett Mitchell, conducting. Gershwin’s "An American in Paris" (film with orchestra). Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. $35. www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Tuscarawas Philharmonic “Symphony Express Concert”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center, 330 University Drive NE, New Philadelphia. Featuring Eric Benjamin, conductor, Elizabeth Estes, Fiddle, Rick Troyer and Richard Travers and his daughter, Hayley. $24-$36. 330-308-6400 or www.tuscarawasphilharmonic.org.

Western Reserve Chorale & string orchestra: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Church of the Gesu, 2470 Mirimar Blvd., University Heights. David Gilson, conducting. Ola Gjielo’s Sunrise Mass & ten choral settings of poems by e.e. cummings. Freewill offering.

Akron Baroque: 4 p.m. Sunday, Faith Lutheran Church, 2726 W. Market St., Fairlawn. With Robert Mollard, organ, Alan Bodman, violin and Susan Wallin, soprano. “For the Love of Nature.” Handel’s Organ Concerto “The Cuckoo and the Nightingale,” Vivaldi’s "Spring (The Four Seasons)," Amy Barlowe’s "The Peace of Wild Things" (premiere) and J.S. Bach’s "Brandenburg Concerto No. 3." Free.