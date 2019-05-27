Fisher’ Food, North Canton: Exotic Key West, with William Davis, 6 p.m. Thursday. $55; Sensational Summer Salads, with William Davis, 6 p.m. June 11. $55. 440-729-1110, www.lpscinc.com.

Linda’s Kitchen, Tallmadge: Decorate a Cake for Father’s Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15. 6 inch cake $7; 8 inch cake $10.50. 330-630-8117.

Western Reserve School of Cooking, Hudson: Kids Cooking Camp (ages 8-12) – Traveling the Globe, with Teresa Scrimenti, 10 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. June 10-14. $275; Date Night – Spain, with Catherine St. John, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 14. $190 per couple. 330-650-1665, www.wrsoc.com.