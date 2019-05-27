ETC

Apollo 11 Moon Landing - Celebrating 50 Years: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Learn about the technology, science, and history behind the first moon landing with longtime NASA engineer, David McKissock. 330-928-2117.

Rob Lowe “Stories I Only Tell My Friends”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Playhouse Square Connor Palace, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $40-$85. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

2019 Craft Fair Extravaganza: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Manchester United Methodist Church, 5625 Manchester Road, New Franklin. For more information, call 330-882-4818.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Summer Kickoff: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2121 George Halas Drive NW, Canton. Includes a football skills combine, a “Touch-a-Truck” display, inflatables and games. For more information, go to www.profootballhof.com/events/kick-off-to-summer.

Pegasus Farm Family Fun Day: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pegasus Farm, 7490 Edison St. NE, Hartville. Featuring pony rides, petting zoo, barn tours, Buckeye Corvette Club, youth archery, inflatables and more. Tickets are $25 per car or $10 for individual adult. For more information, call 330-935-2300 or go to www.pegasusfarm.org.

13th Annual Main Street Kent Art & Wine Festival: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kent. Sections of North Water Street, West Main Street and Franklin Avenue will be filled with artists from all over Ohio, several local food vendors, and Ohio wineries. Guests will enjoy live music at the Hometown Bank plaza stage all day. For more information, go to www.mainstreetkent.org.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Downtown Akron Art Walk: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, various venues and restaurants in downtown Akron. Featuring local art, live music and fun for all ages.

Spring Hill Historic Home Charity’s Market: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon. An artisan fair for local artists and handicraft makers. For more information, go to www.springhillhistorichome.org.

50’s and 60’s Dance: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at 555 Eagles, 89 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Music by Bud Grabbe & The Roadrunner Band. $3. For more information, call 330-990-3335.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Astronomy for Adults: 2 p.m. Monday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. “Night Sky” followed by a 30 to 40 minute open lecture/discussion directed by the audience. 330-455-7043.

My Very Own Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Kids who have completed kindergarten or first grade will practice reading aloud as a group as well as discuss what they’ve read. 330-928-2117.

Monthly Card Making - Simple Greetings: 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Make 4 cards, 2 of each design. For more information, call 330-971-8425 or 330-971-8225.

Jim Clark presents “Rally ‘Round Cleveland”: 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Jim Clark will discuss his book “Rally ‘Round Cleveland”. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 312.

Kids Galaxy Slime Program: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Grades 3-5. Tweens will have the chance to make their own Galaxy Slime. Registration required, call 330-653-6658 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

Historical Fiction Book Club: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Will discuss “Amy Snow” by Tracy Rees. 330-832-9831, ext. 312 or www.massillonlibrary.org.

Author Visit: Terry Pluto: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Stark Library Lake Community Branch, 565 Market Ave. SW, Uniontown. Terry Pluto will discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of Cleveland sports, and his latest book, “The Browns Blues”. For more information , call 330-452-0665 or go to www.starklibrary.org.

Astronaut Training Program: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Grades K-2. Astronaut training will give kids the experience of walking on the moon, picking up moon rocks, making their own planets and more. Registration required, call 330-653-6658 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

Massillon Local History & Genealogy Society presents Stump the Genealogist: 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Bring your genealogy questions and try to stump the panel of genealogists. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 350 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Author Visit with Kathryn Long: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Green branch, 4046 Massillon Road, Green. Kathryn Long will discuss her new mystery, “Buried In Sin”. 330-896-9074.

Woodshop Orientation: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Learn the usage and safety of each machine which includes saws, routers, and a press. For more information, call 330-971-8425 or 330-971-8225.

Massillon Cemetery Walking Tour: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Massillon Cemetery, 1827 S. Erie St. 90-minute walk will include the history of the cemetery and the National Register residence as well as the stories of many of the individuals whose monuments stand for the contributions they made to Massillon’s history and beyond. $7. For more information, call Mandy Altimus Stahl at 330-704-7631.

Songwriters’ Workshops: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Massillon Musum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Folk singer and songwriter Bryan Stahl offers songwriters’ workshops for students ages 14 and older. Free. For information, go to www.BryanStahl.com.