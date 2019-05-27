JAZZ

Jeremy Clyde: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $30. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Reggie Bowens: 8 p.m. Thursday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $12, $10 with student ID. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Pianist John Perry: 5:30 p.m. Friday, BLU Plate, 45 E. Market St., Akron. www.blujazzakron.com.

Daniel Weatherspoon: 8 p.m. Friday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $20, $10 with student ID. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Jazz Under the Stars - Hip to That: 7 p.m. Saturday, Uptown Park, Public Square, Medina. Hip to That is a jazz quartet that specializes in tunes from the Great American Songbook. Free. For more information, call 330-722-2541.

Jazz Heritage Orchestra: “Music of Chas Baker”: 8 p.m. Saturday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $20, $10 with student ID. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Judi Silvano featuring Joe Lovano: 8 p.m. Saturday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $20. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Moises Borges: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $15. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

The NEO Jazz Orchestra: 4 p.m. Sunday, Central Park, 1755 Town Park Blvd., Green. www.cityofgreen.org.

Legacy of Jazz: 6 p.m. Sunday, Club Wonder, 988 W. Bowery St., Akron. $3.

Lexi Weege and The Wonder Twins: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $10. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Vladimir Cetkar New Album Release: 8 p.m. Sunday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $20. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

DanJo Jazz Orchestra: 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Venice Café, 163 W. Erie St., Kent. 330-968-4603 or http://venicekent.com.

David Murray & Kahil El’zabar Duo: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $20. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Emily Asher’s Garden Party: 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

“Blu-esday Tuesday” Blues Jam: 8 p.m. Tuesday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Jackie Warren: 8 p.m. Wednesday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.