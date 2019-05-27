POPULAR

THURSDAY

Live Music at the Still House presents The Color of May: 6 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Daniel Rylander: 6:30 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Tash Sultana: 7 p.m. May 30, $35. Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, www.ticketmaster.com.

Xavier Wulf: 7 p.m., with Beau Young Prince, Marty Grimes and Reco Havoc, $20. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Hunter Hayes: 7:30 p.m., with Levi Hummon. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Michelle Romary: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Grapetooth: 8 p.m., with James Swanberg, $13-$15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

FRIDAY

Rock the Lock presents Satisfaction: 7 p.m., with Rachel Roberts. Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

Mo’ Mojo: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Feedback Acoustic: 7 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Mod Sun: 7 p.m., $20. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Al Stewart: 8 p.m. May 31, $35-$50. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Jim Zeller: 8 p.m., free. Venice Kent, http://venicekent.com/.

Live Music at the Still House presents Rolando: 8 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Rob Thomas: 8 p.m. May 31, $85-$159.50. MGM Northfield Park, www.ticketmaster.com.

Kick - The INXS Experience: 8 p.m., $20-$25. MGM Northfield Park Neon Room, www.ticketmaster.com.

Hey Mavis: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Bruce in the USA: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Morgan James: 8 p.m., $30-$60. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Shelby Olive “Bad For Me” EP Release Show: 8:30 p.m., $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Habibi: 8:30 p.m., $12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Colin Dussault’s Blues Project: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

SATURDAY

Rich the Kid: 7 p.m., with Quando Rando, Yung Bino and 83 babies, $27.50. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Ryan Humbert: 7 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Pavilion @ The Inn presents King’s Highway: 8 p.m. Pavilion at the Aurora Inn, www.ticketor.com/pavilion.

Live Music at the Still House presents JD Eicher: 8 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Frankie Scinta: 8 p.m. June 1, $29-$49. MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, www.ticketmaster.com.

ProgNation: 8 p.m., $15. MGM Northfield Park Neon Room, www.ticketmaster.com.

Todd Sharp: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Mason Jennings: 8 p.m., with Maura Rogers, $20-$25. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

The Admirables: 9 p.m., with Red Rose Panic, $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

SUNDAY

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young with Long Time Gone: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Jeff Tucker: 5 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Live Music at the Still House presents Ryan Humbert: 6 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Wu-Tang Clan: doors open at 7 p.m. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

Sammy Hagar: 7:30 p.m. June 2, starting at $109. MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, www.ticketmaster.com.

Paul Gilbert: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Greta Van Fleet: 8 p.m. June 2. Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, www.ticketmaster.com.

Matt Andersen: 8 p.m., with Erin Costelo, $15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Jon Spencer & The HITmakers: 8 p.m., with Archie and the Bunkers, $15-$18. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

MONDAY

U.S. Girls: 8 p.m., with Mourning [A] BLKstar and Badge Epoque Ensemble, $12-$15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

TUESDAY

Live Music at The Piazza presents Crossroads Duo: 6:30 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

WEDNESDAY

Live Music at the Still House presents Scott Paris: 6 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Brock & Sgro: 6 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Bongo Joe: 6:30 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Joe Rollin’ Porter: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

The Colin John Band: 7 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Pacific Dub: 8:30 p.m., with The Ries Brothers, $12-$15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.