THEATER

Beck Center for the Arts: (Studio Theater, 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood; 216-521-2540, ext. 10, www.beckcenter.org) “King Lear” opens and continues through June 30. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. $10-$33.

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: (40 River St., Chagrin Falls; http://cvlt.org/) “The Ladies Foursome” opens Friday and continues through June 16. 8 p.m Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. June 6 and 16. $18, $14 seniors and students.

Cleveland Public Theatre: (6415 Detroit Ave., Cleveland; www.cptonline.org) “Central Concern” through June 8. 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, and Mondays. $15 Thursdays and Mondays, $35 Fridays and Saturdays.

East Cleveland Theatre: (14108 Euclid Ave., East Cleveland; www.eventbrite.com/e/the-old-settler-tickets-60389251878) “The Old Settle” opens Friday and continues through June 16. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. $9-$14.

None too fragile theatre: (1835 Merriman Road, Akron; 330-962-5547, www.nonetoofragile.com) Final performances of “Two” at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $25.

Players Guild Theatre: (Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton; www.playersguildtheatre.com) Final performances of “Titanic: The Musical” at 8 p.m Friday and Saturday and 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday $32, $29 seniors, $25 age 17 and under.

Spring Hill Historic Home: (1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon; www.springhillhistorichome.org) “Hidden In This Picture” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $5.

Western Reserve Playhouse: (3326 Everett Road, Bath; 330-620-7314, www.WesternReservePlayhouse.org) “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” opens and continues through June 15. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. June 9. $17 adults, $15 seniors and students.