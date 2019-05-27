Healthy trek: Summit Metro Parks is hosting a Hike for the Health of It program from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday starting from the state Route 303 lot at 64 W. Streetsboro St. in Boston Heights. The hike will be about 5 miles and participants move at their own pace.

History remembered: The program “Remembering World War II” in Akron will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Twinsburg Public Library. Tim Carroll, author of “World War II Akron,” will talk about the Summit County men who served in WWII and show rare photographs featured in his published book. The photos include President Roosevelt visiting Akron, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and pictures of Goodyear blimps made in Akron that were used in the war.