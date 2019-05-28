FREE OUTDOOR SUMMER CONCERTS

AKRON

Friday

Satisfaction, tribute to the Rolling Stones, with Rachel Roberts — Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

JUNE

June 10

Murfies Law — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.

June 11

Hard to Handle — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.

June 12

The Legends — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.

June 13

Time Machine — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.

June 14

Fleetwood Mac Mania, with Mo Mojo— Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

Ozone Band — 7 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.

June 17

The KingBees — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.

June 18

Random Acts of Music — Cascade Valley Metro Park/Chuckery Area, 837 Cuyahoga St.

Howard Street Blues Band — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.

June 19

Instant Replay — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.

June 20

Rhythm Syndicate — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.

June 21

Draw the Line, tribute to Aerosmith, with MDU — Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

The Rhythm Syndicate — 7 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.

June 24

Peggy Coyle & the Mostly Blues Band — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.

June 25

Rock and Roll Stew — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.

June 26

730 Club Band — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.

June 27

Sammy DeLeon & his Latin Jazz Septet — 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.

The Prowlers — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.

June 28

Hollywood Nights, tribute to Bob Seger, with Evolution — Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

Blue Lunch — 7 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.

JULY

July 1

Blu Monsoon — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.

July 2

Gary & the Suspicious Minds — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.

July 3

Bruce in the USA, tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, with Ravenwood —

7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

RailShakers — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.

July 5

The Prince Experience — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

The JiMiller Band — 7-9 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.

July 6

Turn It Up, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, with Denzon — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

July 8

Cold Blue Steele — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.

July 9

NightSchool — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.

July 10

Cats on Holiday — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.

July 11

Straight On, a tribute to Heart — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

15-60-75 The Numbers Band -- 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.

Rock Radio — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.

July 12

ABBA Mania — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

American Steel — 7-9 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.

July 15

The Shootouts — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.

July 16

Funkology — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.

July 17

Southern Cross — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.

July 18

Wanda Hunt Band — 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.

45 RPM — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.

July 19

Absolute Leppard, a tribute to Def Leppard, with Kerosene — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

The Cover Band — 7-9 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.

July 25

Anne E. DeChant — 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.

July 26

5150, a tribute to Van Halen's Sammy Hagar era, with Eleven After — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

July 26-27

Verb Ballets — 7:45-10:30 p.m., Forest Lodge Park, 260 Greenwood Ave.

July 28

Akron Symphony — 7:30 p.m., Forest Lodge Park, 260 Greenwood Ave.

July 29

Dirty Lookz — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.

July 30

Colin Dussault — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.

July 31

Larry Alltop & Nostalgia Gold — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.

AUGUST

Aug. 1

Theron Brown Trio — 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.

The Swizzle Stick Band — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.

Aug. 2

NEO Jazz Orchestra — 7-9 p.m., Forest Lodge Park, 260 Greenwood Ave.

Aug. 2-3

GroundWorks DanceTheater — 7:45-10:30 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.

Aug. 4

Akron Symphony — 7:30 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.

Aug. 5

Ozone Band — 7-9 p.m., Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St.

Aug. 6

Akron's Real Deal — 7-9 p.m., Joy Park Community Center, 825 Fuller St.

Aug. 7

B-Side — 7-9 p.m., Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St.

Aug. 8

The Magnificent Goat Brothers — 6-8 p.m., Hereford Park, 932 Hereford Drive.

Aug. 9

Full Moon Fever, a tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, with Twistoffs — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

Murfies Law — 7-9 p.m., Ellet Community Center, 2449 Wedgewood Drive

Aug. 9-10

Neos Dance Theatre -- 7:45-10:30 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.

Aug. 11

Akron Symphony — 7:30 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.

Aug. 12

Rubber City Brass — 7-9 p.m., Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St.

Aug. 13

Red Rose Panic — 7-9 p.m., Joy Park Community Center, 825 Fuller St.

Aug. 14

Rudy & the Professionals — 7-9 p.m., Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St.

Aug. 15

The Mick and Rick Band — 6-8 p.m., Canyon Trail Park, Megglen Ave.

Aug. 16

Desire, a tribute to U2, with the Juke Hounds — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

Hip to That — 7-9 p.m., Ellet Community Center, 2449 Wedgewood Drive

Aug. 19

Akron's Real Deal — 7-9 p.m., Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St.

Aug. 20

Blu Monsoon — 7-9 p.m., Morgan Park, 433 Morgan Ave.

Aug. 21

Jul Big Green — 7-9 p.m., Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St.

Aug. 23

The Machine, a tribute to Pink Floyd, with JiMiller Band — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

The Swizzle Stick Band — 7-9 p.m., Ellet Community Center, 2449 Wedgewood Drive

Aug. 30

Lotus Band, a tribute to Rush, with Nate Lupi — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.

BARBERTON

Fridays at 7 p.m., Lake Anna Park Gazebo.

June 28 — Roxxymoron

July 5 — TBA

July 12 — Long Time Gone, tribute to Crosby, Stills & Nash

July 19 — Billy Morris & Sunset Strip

Aug. 2 — Terry Lee Goffee, tribute to Johnny Cash

Aug. 9 — Out of Eden, tribute to Eagles, and Just One Look, tribute to Linda Ronstadt (6:30 p.m.)

Aug. 16 — Diamond Project, tribute to Neil Diamond

Aug. 23 — Jersey, tribute to Bruce Springsteen

Aug. 31 (Saturday) — Buck Naked Band (6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday Park Concerts, 6-8 p.m.

July 16 — Motor City Gold, Tuscora Park, 501 E. Tuscarawas Ave.

July 23 — Yankee Panky, Breitenstine Park, 37th St. SW

July 30 — The Good Knights, Edgewood Park, 1170 Liberty Ave.

Aug. 6 — Rock and Roll with Celebration, Crisman Park, 175 Morgan St.

Aug. 13 — Swizzle Stick Band, Webb Park, 230 Elson Ae.

Wednesday Lunch Series, 11:30 a.m. at Lake Anna Park Gazebo

June 12 — Frank & Dean, tribute to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin

June 19 — Eddie and the Edsels

June 26 — Silver Creek

BREWSTER

7-9:30 p.m. at Bimeler Park, 145 Second St. SW.

June 14 — Tim Gang

July 20 — Sugarcreek Duo

Aug. 18 — Spicy Rhyme

Sept. 21 (6-7:30 p.m.) — Tequila Mary

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP

Gazebo, Talllmadge Road and state Route 43, 7 p.m.

July 25 — The Boomers

CANTON

Friday evenings at Kempthorn stage, Auricle parking lot, Cleveland Ave., NW

June 7 (in Market Square) — Tinsley Elllis

June 14 — Foul House

June 21 — Welshly Arms

June 28 — Wannabes Spice Girls Tribute

July 5 — Hey Monea

July 12 — Jean P/Floco Torres

July 19 — New Wave Nation

July 26 — repeat repeat & The Vinyls

Aug. 2 — The Pinkertones

CLEVELAND

7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Summer in the City, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, PNC Bank stage, 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd.

July 17 — Soccer Mommy with Heavenly Creatures

July 24 — Open Mike Eagle with FreshProduce

July 31 — Against the Current with the Dreemers

Aug. 14 — Mike Krol with Swearin'

6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Edgewater Live, Centennial Plaza at Edgewater Beach House

May 30 — Cleveland's Breakfast Club

June 6 — Bronx Country

June 13 — Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band

June 20 — Front Porch Lights

June 27 — Recess

July 11 — The Benjaminz

July 18 — Disco Inferno

July 25 — The Cover Ups

Aug. 1 — The Prince Project Band

6-9 p.m. Fridays, Euclid Beach Park, 16391 Lake Shore Blvd.

May 31 — The Morning Glory Band

June 7 — Aretifex

June 14 — Rare Image

June 21 — Sending Up Songs of Praise

June 28 — Kinsman Dazz Band All Stars with Just Chemise

July 12 — Funkyard X

July 19 — Shout

July 26 — Ras T Dubflex

Aug. 2 — Russell Thompson and the Free Agent Band

COPLEY TOWNSHIP

7 p.m. at Copley Circle.

June 9 — LaFlavour

June 16 — Meg & the Magnetosphere

June 23 — Rick K & the All Nighters

June 30 — Diamond Project, tribute to Neil Diamond

July 7 — Akron Big Band

July 14 — City Lights

July 21 — Northwest Territory

July 28 — The Rocket 88s

Aug. 4 — Phil 'N the Blanks

Aug. 11 — Get on Up

Aug. 18 — New Odyssey Guy

CUYAHOGA FALLS

Akron Pops Orchestra:

June 20 — 7:30 p.m., Lions Park, 641 Silver Lake Ave.

July 18 — 7:30 p.m., Oak Park, 2250 12th St.

Keyser Barn at Keyser Park, 851 W. Bath Road, Cuyahoga Falls, food trucks and activities 4:30 p.m., openers 5 p.m., headliners 6 p.m.

June 9 — Blue Lunch

June 23 — Funkology

July 14 — Chardon Polka Band

July 28 — The GeezeCats

Aug. 11 — Roxxymoron

DOYLESTOWN

7 p.m. Fridays at the Bandstand, southeast corner of Portage and Clinton streets.

June 7 — The GeezeCats

June 14 — Rachel Brown & the Beatnik Playboys

June 21 — Frank & Dean, tribute to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin

June 28 — Karri Fedor & Kerosene

July 5 — LaFlavour

July 12 — Night Prowler

July 19 — Rocky Mountain Way

July 26 — Country Redford

FAIRLAWN

7 to 9 p.m. Fridays at Bicentennial Park, 3486 S. Smith Road.

June 14 — Doug Kaufman

June 21 — Rebeats, tribute to the Beatles

June 28 — Chardon Polka Band

July 12 — Found Sounds

July 19 — The Pop Tarts

July 26 — The Boomers

GREEN

First Sunday Summer Concert Series, 4 p.m. at Central Park Amphitheater, 1755 Town Park Blvd.

June 2 — The NEO Jazz Orchestra

July 7 — Chardon Polka Band

Aug. 4 — The Jazz Workshop

Children's Summer Entertainment Series, 10 a.m. Thursdays at Central Park Amphitheater.

June 6 — Outback Ray's Amazing Animal Show

June 13 — Chardon Polka Band, Music Education Outreach Foundation

June 20 — Our Zoo to You

June 27 — Realm of the Reptile

July 11 — Amazon Eric

July 18 — Matt Jergens (juggler)

July 25 — Alligator Eric

Aug. 1 — Outback Ray's Amazing Animal Show

Aug. 8 — Dr. UR Awesome Bubble Show

Aug. 15 — Rockin' Robots

HUDSON

First & Main Summer Music Nights, 7-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on Village Green.

July 5 — Jersey, tribute to Bruce Springsteen

July 6 — Bennie Jackson's Masterpiece

July 12 — Jump the Gun

July 13 — Backtraxx

July 20 — Swizzle Stick Band

July 26 — Silver Creek

July 27 — Monica Robins and the Ninja Cowboys

Aug. 2 — Funkology

Aug. 3 — Fabulous Voices

Aug. 9 — Juke Hounds

Aug. 10 — Eli's Coming

Aug. 16 — Zydeco Kings

Aug. 17 — Xcetera

Aug. 23 — Blue Lunch

KENT

Hometown Bank Plaza, 7 to 9 p.m., Main and Water streets.

June 6 — Dan Angotti Jazz Orchestra

June 13 — Reflections

June 20 — Chardon Polka Band

June 27 — Freedom Brass Band

July 18 — Hard Day's Night, tribute to the Beatles

Aug. 8 — The Michael Weber Show

Aug. 15 & Sept. 13 — Monica Robins and the Ninja Cowboys

MASSILLON

7 p.m., Tommy Henrich Boulevard

June 6 — Michael Christopher Band

June 20 — LaFlavour

June 27 — Jimmy & the Soul Blazers

July 11 — Visinata

July 18 — Aftermath

July 25 — The Avalons

Aug.1 — The Belairs

Aug. 8 — The Players Club

Duncan Plaza, Massillon Municipal Building, Mondays.

June 10 — 7:30 p.m., Visinata

June 17 — 7:30 p.m., Canal Fulton Music Makers

June 24 — 7:30 p.m., John Trapani & Friends

July 1 — 7:30 p.m., Henry & David

July 8 — 7:30 p.m., Meadowbrook Big Band

July 15 — 7:30 p.m., Manhattan Skyline

July 22 — 7:30 p.m., Canton Concert Band

July 29 — 7:30 p.m., TGIF

Aug. 5 — 7 p.m., Renditions

Aug. 12 — 7 p.m., Savoy

Aug. 19 — 7 p.m., Visinata

Aug. 26 — 7 p.m., Freedom Brass Band

MUNROE FALLS

Metro Park/Lake Area, 521 S. River Road.

Aug. 1 — 7 p.m., Music by the Lake

NORTON

Silver Creek Metro Park/Bathhouse, 5000 Hametown Road.

June 11 — 7 p.m., Music by the Lake

ORRVILLE

7 p.m. Thursdays at Rehm Pavilion, Lower Orr Park, 401 N. Elm St.

June 13 — Classic RPM

June 27 — The Plate Scrapers

July 11 — The Voices of Ohio

July 18 — Beat the Blues Drum Circles, led by Jenn Reusser

July 25 — Jazz By Request

Aug. 8 — Chardon Polka Band

RAVENNA

Courthouse lawn, 203 W. Main St.

July 11 — 7 p.m., Fat Old Guys

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP

7 to 9 p.m., Lakefront Park Gazebo, 2491 Canfield Road

June 7 — Dave, Jeff & the House Band

June 14 — Colin Dussault

June 21 — Swizzle Stick Band

June 28 — The Hitmen

July 12 — False Alarm

July 19 — Rudy & the Professionals

July 26 — Phil N' the Blanks

Aug. 2 — Bluegrass Mountaineers

Aug. 9 — Mr. Breeze

Aug. 16 — My Friend Jack

TALLMADGE

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays at Tallmadge Circle.

July 6 — Chardon Polka Band

July 13 — Redline Band

July 20 — Hot Potatoes

July 27 — Revolution Pie

Aug. 3 — Diamond Project