FREE OUTDOOR SUMMER CONCERTS
AKRON
Friday
Satisfaction, tribute to the Rolling Stones, with Rachel Roberts — Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
JUNE
June 10
Murfies Law — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.
June 11
Hard to Handle — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
June 12
The Legends — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.
June 13
Time Machine — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.
June 14
Fleetwood Mac Mania, with Mo Mojo— Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
Ozone Band — 7 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
June 17
The KingBees — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.
June 18
Random Acts of Music — Cascade Valley Metro Park/Chuckery Area, 837 Cuyahoga St.
Howard Street Blues Band — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
June 19
Instant Replay — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.
June 20
Rhythm Syndicate — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.
June 21
Draw the Line, tribute to Aerosmith, with MDU — Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
The Rhythm Syndicate — 7 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
June 24
Peggy Coyle & the Mostly Blues Band — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.
June 25
Rock and Roll Stew — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
June 26
730 Club Band — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.
June 27
Sammy DeLeon & his Latin Jazz Septet — 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.
The Prowlers — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.
June 28
Hollywood Nights, tribute to Bob Seger, with Evolution — Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
Blue Lunch — 7 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
JULY
July 1
Blu Monsoon — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.
July 2
Gary & the Suspicious Minds — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
July 3
Bruce in the USA, tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, with Ravenwood —
7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
RailShakers — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.
July 5
The Prince Experience — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
The JiMiller Band — 7-9 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
July 6
Turn It Up, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, with Denzon — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
July 8
Cold Blue Steele — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.
July 9
NightSchool — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
July 10
Cats on Holiday — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.
July 11
Straight On, a tribute to Heart — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
15-60-75 The Numbers Band -- 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.
Rock Radio — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.
July 12
ABBA Mania — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
American Steel — 7-9 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
July 15
The Shootouts — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.
July 16
Funkology — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
July 17
Southern Cross — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.
July 18
Wanda Hunt Band — 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.
45 RPM — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.
July 19
Absolute Leppard, a tribute to Def Leppard, with Kerosene — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
The Cover Band — 7-9 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
July 25
Anne E. DeChant — 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.
July 26
5150, a tribute to Van Halen's Sammy Hagar era, with Eleven After — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
July 26-27
Verb Ballets — 7:45-10:30 p.m., Forest Lodge Park, 260 Greenwood Ave.
July 28
Akron Symphony — 7:30 p.m., Forest Lodge Park, 260 Greenwood Ave.
July 29
Dirty Lookz — 7-9 p.m., Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St.
July 30
Colin Dussault — 7-9 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
July 31
Larry Alltop & Nostalgia Gold — 7-9 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1235 Kenmore Blvd.
AUGUST
Aug. 1
Theron Brown Trio — 6:30 p.m., Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.
The Swizzle Stick Band — 7-9 p.m., Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.
Aug. 2
NEO Jazz Orchestra — 7-9 p.m., Forest Lodge Park, 260 Greenwood Ave.
Aug. 2-3
GroundWorks DanceTheater — 7:45-10:30 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
Aug. 4
Akron Symphony — 7:30 p.m., Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.
Aug. 5
Ozone Band — 7-9 p.m., Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St.
Aug. 6
Akron's Real Deal — 7-9 p.m., Joy Park Community Center, 825 Fuller St.
Aug. 7
B-Side — 7-9 p.m., Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St.
Aug. 8
The Magnificent Goat Brothers — 6-8 p.m., Hereford Park, 932 Hereford Drive.
Aug. 9
Full Moon Fever, a tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, with Twistoffs — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
Murfies Law — 7-9 p.m., Ellet Community Center, 2449 Wedgewood Drive
Aug. 9-10
Neos Dance Theatre -- 7:45-10:30 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
Aug. 11
Akron Symphony — 7:30 p.m., Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St.
Aug. 12
Rubber City Brass — 7-9 p.m., Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St.
Aug. 13
Red Rose Panic — 7-9 p.m., Joy Park Community Center, 825 Fuller St.
Aug. 14
Rudy & the Professionals — 7-9 p.m., Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St.
Aug. 15
The Mick and Rick Band — 6-8 p.m., Canyon Trail Park, Megglen Ave.
Aug. 16
Desire, a tribute to U2, with the Juke Hounds — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
Hip to That — 7-9 p.m., Ellet Community Center, 2449 Wedgewood Drive
Aug. 19
Akron's Real Deal — 7-9 p.m., Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St.
Aug. 20
Blu Monsoon — 7-9 p.m., Morgan Park, 433 Morgan Ave.
Aug. 21
Jul Big Green — 7-9 p.m., Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St.
Aug. 23
The Machine, a tribute to Pink Floyd, with JiMiller Band — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
The Swizzle Stick Band — 7-9 p.m., Ellet Community Center, 2449 Wedgewood Drive
Aug. 30
Lotus Band, a tribute to Rush, with Nate Lupi — 7-11 p.m., Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St.
BARBERTON
Fridays at 7 p.m., Lake Anna Park Gazebo.
June 28 — Roxxymoron
July 5 — TBA
July 12 — Long Time Gone, tribute to Crosby, Stills & Nash
July 19 — Billy Morris & Sunset Strip
Aug. 2 — Terry Lee Goffee, tribute to Johnny Cash
Aug. 9 — Out of Eden, tribute to Eagles, and Just One Look, tribute to Linda Ronstadt (6:30 p.m.)
Aug. 16 — Diamond Project, tribute to Neil Diamond
Aug. 23 — Jersey, tribute to Bruce Springsteen
Aug. 31 (Saturday) — Buck Naked Band (6:30 p.m.)
Tuesday Park Concerts, 6-8 p.m.
July 16 — Motor City Gold, Tuscora Park, 501 E. Tuscarawas Ave.
July 23 — Yankee Panky, Breitenstine Park, 37th St. SW
July 30 — The Good Knights, Edgewood Park, 1170 Liberty Ave.
Aug. 6 — Rock and Roll with Celebration, Crisman Park, 175 Morgan St.
Aug. 13 — Swizzle Stick Band, Webb Park, 230 Elson Ae.
Wednesday Lunch Series, 11:30 a.m. at Lake Anna Park Gazebo
June 12 — Frank & Dean, tribute to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin
June 19 — Eddie and the Edsels
June 26 — Silver Creek
BREWSTER
7-9:30 p.m. at Bimeler Park, 145 Second St. SW.
June 14 — Tim Gang
July 20 — Sugarcreek Duo
Aug. 18 — Spicy Rhyme
Sept. 21 (6-7:30 p.m.) — Tequila Mary
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP
Gazebo, Talllmadge Road and state Route 43, 7 p.m.
July 25 — The Boomers
CANTON
Friday evenings at Kempthorn stage, Auricle parking lot, Cleveland Ave., NW
June 7 (in Market Square) — Tinsley Elllis
June 14 — Foul House
June 21 — Welshly Arms
June 28 — Wannabes Spice Girls Tribute
July 5 — Hey Monea
July 12 — Jean P/Floco Torres
July 19 — New Wave Nation
July 26 — repeat repeat & The Vinyls
Aug. 2 — The Pinkertones
CLEVELAND
7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Summer in the City, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, PNC Bank stage, 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd.
July 17 — Soccer Mommy with Heavenly Creatures
July 24 — Open Mike Eagle with FreshProduce
July 31 — Against the Current with the Dreemers
Aug. 14 — Mike Krol with Swearin'
6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Edgewater Live, Centennial Plaza at Edgewater Beach House
May 30 — Cleveland's Breakfast Club
June 6 — Bronx Country
June 13 — Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band
June 20 — Front Porch Lights
June 27 — Recess
July 11 — The Benjaminz
July 18 — Disco Inferno
July 25 — The Cover Ups
Aug. 1 — The Prince Project Band
6-9 p.m. Fridays, Euclid Beach Park, 16391 Lake Shore Blvd.
May 31 — The Morning Glory Band
June 7 — Aretifex
June 14 — Rare Image
June 21 — Sending Up Songs of Praise
June 28 — Kinsman Dazz Band All Stars with Just Chemise
July 12 — Funkyard X
July 19 — Shout
July 26 — Ras T Dubflex
Aug. 2 — Russell Thompson and the Free Agent Band
COPLEY TOWNSHIP
7 p.m. at Copley Circle.
June 9 — LaFlavour
June 16 — Meg & the Magnetosphere
June 23 — Rick K & the All Nighters
June 30 — Diamond Project, tribute to Neil Diamond
July 7 — Akron Big Band
July 14 — City Lights
July 21 — Northwest Territory
July 28 — The Rocket 88s
Aug. 4 — Phil 'N the Blanks
Aug. 11 — Get on Up
Aug. 18 — New Odyssey Guy
CUYAHOGA FALLS
Akron Pops Orchestra:
June 20 — 7:30 p.m., Lions Park, 641 Silver Lake Ave.
July 18 — 7:30 p.m., Oak Park, 2250 12th St.
Keyser Barn at Keyser Park, 851 W. Bath Road, Cuyahoga Falls, food trucks and activities 4:30 p.m., openers 5 p.m., headliners 6 p.m.
June 9 — Blue Lunch
June 23 — Funkology
July 14 — Chardon Polka Band
July 28 — The GeezeCats
Aug. 11 — Roxxymoron
DOYLESTOWN
7 p.m. Fridays at the Bandstand, southeast corner of Portage and Clinton streets.
June 7 — The GeezeCats
June 14 — Rachel Brown & the Beatnik Playboys
June 21 — Frank & Dean, tribute to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin
June 28 — Karri Fedor & Kerosene
July 5 — LaFlavour
July 12 — Night Prowler
July 19 — Rocky Mountain Way
July 26 — Country Redford
FAIRLAWN
7 to 9 p.m. Fridays at Bicentennial Park, 3486 S. Smith Road.
June 14 — Doug Kaufman
June 21 — Rebeats, tribute to the Beatles
June 28 — Chardon Polka Band
July 12 — Found Sounds
July 19 — The Pop Tarts
July 26 — The Boomers
GREEN
First Sunday Summer Concert Series, 4 p.m. at Central Park Amphitheater, 1755 Town Park Blvd.
June 2 — The NEO Jazz Orchestra
July 7 — Chardon Polka Band
Aug. 4 — The Jazz Workshop
Children's Summer Entertainment Series, 10 a.m. Thursdays at Central Park Amphitheater.
June 6 — Outback Ray's Amazing Animal Show
June 13 — Chardon Polka Band, Music Education Outreach Foundation
June 20 — Our Zoo to You
June 27 — Realm of the Reptile
July 11 — Amazon Eric
July 18 — Matt Jergens (juggler)
July 25 — Alligator Eric
Aug. 1 — Outback Ray's Amazing Animal Show
Aug. 8 — Dr. UR Awesome Bubble Show
Aug. 15 — Rockin' Robots
HUDSON
First & Main Summer Music Nights, 7-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on Village Green.
July 5 — Jersey, tribute to Bruce Springsteen
July 6 — Bennie Jackson's Masterpiece
July 12 — Jump the Gun
July 13 — Backtraxx
July 20 — Swizzle Stick Band
July 26 — Silver Creek
July 27 — Monica Robins and the Ninja Cowboys
Aug. 2 — Funkology
Aug. 3 — Fabulous Voices
Aug. 9 — Juke Hounds
Aug. 10 — Eli's Coming
Aug. 16 — Zydeco Kings
Aug. 17 — Xcetera
Aug. 23 — Blue Lunch
KENT
Hometown Bank Plaza, 7 to 9 p.m., Main and Water streets.
June 6 — Dan Angotti Jazz Orchestra
June 13 — Reflections
June 20 — Chardon Polka Band
June 27 — Freedom Brass Band
July 18 — Hard Day's Night, tribute to the Beatles
Aug. 8 — The Michael Weber Show
Aug. 15 & Sept. 13 — Monica Robins and the Ninja Cowboys
MASSILLON
7 p.m., Tommy Henrich Boulevard
June 6 — Michael Christopher Band
June 20 — LaFlavour
June 27 — Jimmy & the Soul Blazers
July 11 — Visinata
July 18 — Aftermath
July 25 — The Avalons
Aug.1 — The Belairs
Aug. 8 — The Players Club
Duncan Plaza, Massillon Municipal Building, Mondays.
June 10 — 7:30 p.m., Visinata
June 17 — 7:30 p.m., Canal Fulton Music Makers
June 24 — 7:30 p.m., John Trapani & Friends
July 1 — 7:30 p.m., Henry & David
July 8 — 7:30 p.m., Meadowbrook Big Band
July 15 — 7:30 p.m., Manhattan Skyline
July 22 — 7:30 p.m., Canton Concert Band
July 29 — 7:30 p.m., TGIF
Aug. 5 — 7 p.m., Renditions
Aug. 12 — 7 p.m., Savoy
Aug. 19 — 7 p.m., Visinata
Aug. 26 — 7 p.m., Freedom Brass Band
MUNROE FALLS
Metro Park/Lake Area, 521 S. River Road.
Aug. 1 — 7 p.m., Music by the Lake
NORTON
Silver Creek Metro Park/Bathhouse, 5000 Hametown Road.
June 11 — 7 p.m., Music by the Lake
ORRVILLE
7 p.m. Thursdays at Rehm Pavilion, Lower Orr Park, 401 N. Elm St.
June 13 — Classic RPM
June 27 — The Plate Scrapers
July 11 — The Voices of Ohio
July 18 — Beat the Blues Drum Circles, led by Jenn Reusser
July 25 — Jazz By Request
Aug. 8 — Chardon Polka Band
RAVENNA
Courthouse lawn, 203 W. Main St.
July 11 — 7 p.m., Fat Old Guys
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
7 to 9 p.m., Lakefront Park Gazebo, 2491 Canfield Road
June 7 — Dave, Jeff & the House Band
June 14 — Colin Dussault
June 21 — Swizzle Stick Band
June 28 — The Hitmen
July 12 — False Alarm
July 19 — Rudy & the Professionals
July 26 — Phil N' the Blanks
Aug. 2 — Bluegrass Mountaineers
Aug. 9 — Mr. Breeze
Aug. 16 — My Friend Jack
TALLMADGE
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays at Tallmadge Circle.
July 6 — Chardon Polka Band
July 13 — Redline Band
July 20 — Hot Potatoes
July 27 — Revolution Pie
Aug. 3 — Diamond Project