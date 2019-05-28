THURSDAY

Gardening Through The Year: Learn about pests and diseases that can affect garden plants, 6-7 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Clinton Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 7 p.m. Meet at 2749 North St., Clinton. Hike leader Mary Pawlicki. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

FRIDAY

Grassland Birds – Bobolinks & More: Look for and listen to bobolinks and meadowlarks, 9-11 a.m. Bath Nature Preserve, 4240 Ira Road, Bath. 330-865-8065.

Kids’ Fishing: Ages 15 and younger. Learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line in Alder Pond, 10 a.m. to noon. Firestone Metro Park, Little Turtle Pond, 2400 Harrington Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

CVNP Wetmore Trail Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 4653 Wetmore Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SATURDAY

Flowers, Ferns & Fungi! – Oh, My!: Join a naturalist on a hike to look for seasonal wildflowers, ferns and fungi, 10 a.m. to noon. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area, 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls. 330-865-8065.

Plateau Trail at Oak Hill Trailhead Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Road, Boston Township. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

North Canton Mayor’s Fishing Rodeo: Ages 2-12 living in the North Canton school district. Fishing competition from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration at 8 a.m. Price Park, 1000 W. Maple St., North Canton.

John Glenn Grove Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 8000 Warmington Road, Navarre. Hike leader Diane Dickerson. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SUNDAY

Bank Swallow Watch: Join a naturalist to view the aerial acrobatics of bank swallows, 10-11 a.m. Cascade Valley Metro Park, Overlook Trail, 354 Sackett Ave., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kincaid Rarly. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Intro to Archery for Families: Families with children ages 9 and older can learn international-style target archery and test their marksman ship at the outdoor range, 12:30-2 p.m. Silver Creek Metro Park, Archery Range, 89 Eastern Road, Doylestown. $15 per family. Advance registration required, 330-865-8065.

MONDAY

Insects and Spiders Walk: Discover beneficial “bugs” through magnification aids to get close-up views, 2:30-4 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 330-865-8065.

Stand-Up Paddle Boarding for Adults: Learn the basics of safe paddling, efficient strokes, and balance, 6-8 p.m. Brunswick Lake Trail, State Route 303, Brunswick. $25 program fee. To register, call 216-210-7449 or email Christine at ccancianadventures@gmail.com.

Tallmadge Meadows Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.





TUESDAY

Music by the Lake: Metro Parks Ensemble presents a one-hour concert, 7-8 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area, 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls. 330-865-8065.

H&B at 303 Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 64 W. Streetsboro Road, Boston Heights. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Firestone Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 4 p.m. Meet at 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. Hike leader Bruce Ahonen. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Firestone Metro Park Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 4 p.m. Meet at 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

WEDNESDAY

Gervasi Winery Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. Hike leader Diane Lybarger. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Fun Facts Hike: Join a naturalist for a fun hike to discover fun facts, 10-11:30 a.m. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 330-865-8065.

Kinderealm Campfire – Picnic: Ages 3-6 and their families can explore nature at a picnic, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Natural Discoveries: An easy walk to observe the unfolding of nature, 10-11 a.m. Kilbuck Lakes, 7996 White Road, Burbank. www.medinacountyparks.com.