Cellar 59, located on Kent Road (Route 59) in Stow, has a soothing adult atmosphere and a deluxe porch/patio, reports Malcolm X. Abram. In addition to more than 450 wines from around the world, there are also several food items to check out.

The menu includes a cheese and fruit board ($12-$14), as well as a charcuterie and cheese board, which adds a nice trio of cured meats — speck, capicola and soppressata. Small plates include the stuffed Bavarian pretzel, a pleasantly delicate pretzel packed with pepperoni, cheese and homemade red sauce ($10). There are also a couple of paninis and several pizzas ($13-$15), one of which features a combination of roasted mushrooms, goat cheese, rosemary and arugula.

The place: Cellar 59 Wine Bar, 3984 Kent Road (Route 59), Stow

Why you should go: Wine, food and a deluxe porch/patio

More info: www.cellar59wine.com