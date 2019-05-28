June is Ohio Wine Month. Let's celebrate this momentous occasion by opening a bottle of Ferrante's award-winning gewürztraminer.

Cheers to Nick Ferrante for bringing home a double gold medal back to Ohio from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. The tropical aromas are intoxicating. The flavors of white peach, quince, and mango surely will win you over. This is one of the best Ohio white wines I have ever had. It's $11.99 with a screw top. A definite choice for summer sipping on the patio. Great with a Buckeye sushi roll and spicy shrimp and pasta.

Buy this wine at Regency Wines, Acme 1 and Acme Montrose, Heinen's Hudson and Brecksville.

— Phil Masturzo