Living history: There will be a program "Sojourner Speaks" at 6 p.m. at the Akron-Summit County Public Library. There will be a one-woman show on the anniversary of when Sojourner Truth spoke in Akron at the Women's Convention on May 29, 1851. “Sojourner Speaks" is a children's theater show originally created for the Illusion Factory in Akron.

Music tonight: The Angie Haze Project will perform at 8 p.m. at Jilly's Music Room in Akron. The Angie Haze Project is a theatrical performance as part of the showing of the film "Angie Haze; Embracing Each Part of You" that is at 6 p.m. as part of the Bechdel Film Festival in Akron. For more, visit theangiehazeproject.com.

Classic movie: The film "All About Eve" circa 1950 will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Cleveland. Admission is $10 and includes light appetizers and a complimentary mini-cocktail or soft drink. For tickets, visit https://omniwebticketing.com/cleveland/capitol/?schdate=2019-05-29&perfix=43135