HOT TICKET

Rob Thomas



Where/When: MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, 8 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $85-$159.50. www.ticketmaster.com.

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "Rocketman"

2. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters"

3. "Ma"

4. "Non-Fiction"

5. "The Last"

QUICK TAKE

"Rocketman"

Sir Elton: Music legend Elton John gets the rock star biopic treatment when "Rocketman" hits theaters on Friday. The film, part biography and part fantasy, will feature renditions of John's classics, such as "Tiny Dancer," "The Bitch is Back" and "Benny and the Jets."

Taron sings: John is played by 29-year-old British actor Taron Egerton, who does his own singing in the film. Egerton could use a hit. His last major film, "Robin Hood," was a big bomb. Jamie Bell plays lyricist Bernie Taupin.

Fletcher flexing: "Rocketman" is directed by Dexter Fletcher ("Eddie the Eagle"), who got a taste of the biopic genre when he stepped in to finish the Freddie Mercury romp "Bohemian Rhapsody" when original director Bryan Singer was canned.

TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "Aladdin," $112.7 (new)

2. "John Wick: Chapter 3," $31 ($107.6 total)

3. "Avengers: Endgame," $22.3 ($803.6)

4. "Pokemon Detective Pikachu," $17.2 ($120)

5. "Brightburn," $9.5 (new)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

TRENDING

"The Handmaid's Tale"

With "Game of Thrones" and "Veep" signing off, what will fill the void? "The Handmaid's Tale" hopes to pick up some of those fans when it returns Wednesday for its third season on Hulu.The disturbing dystopian drama starring Elisabeth Moss has already scored 11 Emmys and two Golden Globes.





NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "My Week With Marilyn"

2. "Chopsticks"

3. "The One I Love"

4. "Bad Blood, Season 2" (Friday)

5. "Black Spot, Season 2" (Friday)

ON THE COVER



Joan Tabar of Olmsted Falls gets a barrel sample of cabernet franc from Ferrante Vineyards winemaker Nick Ferrante during a Behind the Vine Barrel Tasting event in Geneva, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com]