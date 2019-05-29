Hale Farm & Village’s Sow & Grow Farm Festival and Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8-9 at Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. Heirloom plants and herbs with significance to Northeast Ohio, unusual perennials. Admission is $10 adults, $5 children. For more information, go to www.halefarm.org.

Third Annual GardenWalk South Euclid: Noon to 4 p.m. June 8-9. An opportunity to tour 40-plus private gardens of residents, a 21-acre nature reserve, a 9-mile wetland, eight unique neighborhood community gardens, and three neighborhood perennial “pocket” parks. For garden maps with detailed descriptions, go to http://gardenwalksoutheuclid.com.

“Beyond the Fences of Zoar” Garden Tour and Symposium: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 15. The $10 Garden Tour ticket offers a wide variety of presentations, including a tour of the historic Zoar Garden, tours of private gardens, access to a new butterfly exhibit and a silent auction of home, garden and lifestyle items. A catered luncheon at the historic Zoar Schoolhouse at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. can be added for $20. There will also be an afternoon tea service for $10. For reservations to any of the events, call 330-874-3011.

Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 and 16 at Heritage Farms, 650 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Costume parade, dancing, Bubble Fairy, games, build fairy houses and gardens. Magic Meadow Market with arts and crafts, sweet treats, face painting, raffles. $10 children ages 3-17, $5 adults. 330-657-2330.

Summit County Beekeepers’ Association Pollinator Palooza: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 at Richfield Heritage Preserve, Gund Hall, 4374 Broadview Road, Richfield. Interactive tables, kids’ activities, raffles, honey tasting and more. For more information, go to www.summitbeekeepers.com.

First Annual Brew Bee Fest: 1-6 p.m. June 22 at Rm. 727 Gastropub, 231 Darrow Road, Akron. Featuring a variety of local vendors. Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to Solis Agro Flower Farm for the purchase of a new beehive. For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/brew-bee-fest-tickets-60829241900.

Master Gardeners of Summit County Tour of Gardens: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29. Six gardens featured on the general tour, Posie Shoppe with garden items and Master Gardener-grown plants. $20; patron $75-$100. www.summitmastergardeners.org/.