Events

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step recovery program. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries: 379 E. South St., Akron. 7:09 p.m. Friday. Praise night service with speaker Elder Yvonne Brooks.

Greensburg United Methodist Church: 2161 Greensburg Road, Green. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 8. Green Sibshop, a monthly program for kids in grades 3-12 who have a sibling with special health or developmental needs. To register a child, call 330-244-7650 or go to www.greensburgumc.net.

Haven of Rest Ministries: 175 E. Market St., Akron. 10 a.m. Tuesday. Haven of Rest’s Women’s Auxiliary program will feature representative from the Akron Zoo sharing information and bringing a few animal friends. Come early for some bargain shopping. There will be a noon luncheon and the program will begin at 1 p.m. For more information, call Rose Rose at 330-535-1563 or email rrose@havenofrest.org.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

New Life Episcopal Church: 13118 Church Ave. NW, Uniontown. 7 p.m. Sunday. Interdenominational Taize Service, Lenten theme is Forgiveness. For more information, call 234-571-9949 or go to www.ComeToNewLife.org.

Queen of Heaven Church: 1800 Steese Road, Green. 8:15 a.m. Sunday. Graduates’ Mass with pancake breakfast. Graduates free, $3 for all others. 330-896-2345.

Phillips Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 413 Iroquois Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. June 9. Annual Women’s Day with guest speaker the Rev. Jamie Melton, pastor of the Stewart Memorial CME Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. 330-784-8964.

Redeemer North Hill UMC Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian lifestyle. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church: 8401 Cedar Ave., Cleveland. 4 p.m. June 9. W.C. Bacon Concert Choir will celebrate St. James AME 125th Anniversary. 216-231-3562.

St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible Studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Soup Kitchen; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment. 330-864-3060.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by Venerable Fulton Sheen.

Performances

Grace United Church of Christ in Uniontown: 13275 Cleveland Ave., Lake Township. 6 p.m. June 9. Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass concert. Freewill offering accepted. 330-699-3255.

Medina United Church of Christ: 217 E. Liberty St. 7-9 p.m. Sunday. Free concert with the Medina United Church of Christ, Congregational choir. 330-725-4559.

New Horizons Christian Church: 290 Darrow Road, Akron. 6 p.m. June 9. Doug Anderson in concert. A love offering will be accepted. 330-733-3533.

Queen of Heaven Church: 1800 Steese Road, Green. 7 p.m. Monday. Paul Toss and Paul Todd Jr. in Concert. Freewill offering. 330-896-2345.

Sanctuary Baptist Church: 4004 E. 131st St., Cleveland. 5 p.m. June 9. The Sensational Veal Brothers in concert. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. For tickets, call Lloyd Tucker at 216-387-3096 or Willie Glover at 216-926-8915.

Vacation Bible School

New Mission Missionary Baptist Church: 150 Wayne Ave., Akron. 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 10-14. Vacation Bible School. Classes for all ages. For more information, call 330-724-3254.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church: 327 Cuyahoga St., Akron. 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 10-14. Super Training University with Jesus. Pre-K through Grade 10. For more information, call Patrice Landrum at 330-253-8642.

Real Hope Church: 7641 Wales NW, North Canton. 3-5:30 p.m. June 17-21. Rolling River Rampage. Crafts, songs, games and Bible stories. Pre-K through Grade 6. Free. Registration, 330-499-6971 or www.Realhopejackson.com.

