Robert F. Smith just helped the future.

By declaring to the nearly 400 members of the 2019 graduating class of my alma mater, Morehouse College (Class of ‘92[ish], yo!), that he was wiping out their student debt, the billionaire investor directly impacted hundreds of lives and set down the roots of what, ideally, will become a tree of GIVING and HELPING.

My commencement speaker was Johnnie Cochran, whom we apparently voted for as a class. I must have been at work on voting day.

Cochran gave us the expected, comfortable, inspirational poster-worthy (I guess now they are memes) platitudes about our wide-open future and being young, gifted and black at the dawning of a New Day — while also reminding us all that he had recently written a book that we should definitely go out and purchase.

It wasn’t a particularly inspiring or memorable speech. But if the late Mr. Cochran had ended it by telling us he was going to absorb all our student debt, there would’ve been much jubilation from students and parents and there would still be a small shrine to him in my house — and I had it relatively easy compared to many of my Morehouse brothers.

I was fortunate in that my single mother, a postal clerk for 29 years before cancer sent her into an early retirement and a very early death, recognized the American college scheme that preys on students' and families’ desire to fulfill the American Dream we’ve long been sold.

As a child of the '70s, raised in the shadow of the Civil Rights movement and in the birthplace of the Black Panthers, being able to go to and graduate from college was tantamount to reaching the Promised Land.

We were raised to believe that college was the certain path to transcending the System that was not only historically uninterested in our survival or success, but also if were you caught up in that System, it was designed to keep you stuck there while it profits from it.

My mom told me when I was a high school senior that she didn’t want me to begin adulthood in serious debt, so she saved and planned (which was much more feasible for a single, blue-collar working mom in the '80s) and, with the help of my already dead father’s VA benefits (we should treat veterans better), a grant from the Congressional Black Congress and, eventually, the money she left me when she died after my, umm … first senior year, I managed to eventually graduate with a relatively modest five-figure loan debt.

It took me an also relatively modest seven years to see my first student loan debt-free day.

Among my alumni brothers were the sons of successful doctors, lawyers and business folk as well as those who were the first in their families to attend college. Those young men graduated carrying not only the psychological weight of the ethereal hopes and dreams of generations of their antecedents, but also the very tangible, real-world financial weight of a higher education which we’ve always been told was required to fulfill those hopes and dreams.

In the past month or so, thousands of young adults across the country clutched their minty fresh diplomas and gleefully chucked their mortar boards into the air, excited to be done and momentarily carefree adults. But before those tassels hit the ground, they also realized that they are now truly full-grown adults because they are tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt — with many of those loans carrying compound interest rates above 10 percent.

Hopefully, Smith’s magnanimity will help spur and continue the growing conversation around the predatory and for-profit nature of the higher education system.

There are simply too many young folks who actively want to attend college (as opposed to just being expected to go) and whose non-celebrity, non-wealthy parents can’t afford to lie and buy their way in to a “good” school (cough! USC), who despite working, grants and whatever remains of the financial aid system won’t even have the opportunity to rack up two commas and a bunch of zeros' worth of student debt.

Comedian and radio host D.L. Hughley said recently that, in a way, Smith gave those students the 40 acres and a mule promised a few centuries ago, i.e. the ability to start your adult life, to embark upon you and your family’s and hell, maybe even society’s future with only needing to look ahead.

Smith encouraged the now-debt free students to pay it forward, to go out and help change the world. Several of the students have talked about starting scholarships for other academically worthy but financially challenged students or jump-starting youth mentoring programs in their hometowns or wherever they they settle post-college. Those are good things to hear from the much-maligned and allegedly spoiled and selfish younger generation of new adults.

Many commencement speakers offer some version of that nice pay-it-forward concept. But imagine graduating and hearing that from the person who just surprisingly allowed you to begin your adulthood without the constant weight of the crippling debt you incurred in pursuit of your version of the American Dream.

Having someone tell you that they are going to remove one of those weights from your shoulders isn’t just encouraging. It isn’t just a huge sense of relief. It is truly inspiring.

Welcome to The Brotherhood, y’all.

Do good.

Malcolm X Abram can be reached at mabram@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3758. Like him on Facebook at http://on.fb.me/1lNgxml, and follow him on Twitter @malcolmabramABJ.