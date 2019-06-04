ART EXHIBITS

Joe Vitone: Family Records: Through Oct. 27 at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Also, Mernet Larsen: The Ordinary, Reoriented through Sept. 8; and Planes, Trains and Automobiles, through July 14. 330-376-9185 or www.akronartmuseum.org.

A View From Within: Exhibit runs through July 6 at Summit Artspace on East Market, 140 E. Market St., Akron. Also, #normalizebreastfeeding through July 20; Ohio Collage Society through July 1; and Panoramic Perspectives through June 22. www.summitartspace.org.

Women’s Art League of Akron 2019 Spring Member’s Show: Through June 27 in the St. Paul’s Gallery, 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 330-836-9327.

Fused: Garden Gallery of Art & Metal: Through Sept. 29 at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. www.stanhywet.org.

The 37th Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale: Through June 13 at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. www.cvartcenter.org.

Watercolor Study of Bugs: Through August in City of Cuyahoga Falls City Hall, 2310 Second St. Artwork by Amy M. Mothersbaugh. www.amymothersbaugh.me.

Group Ten Gallery Members and Friends Exhibition: Through June 22 at Group Ten Gallery, 201 E. Erie St., Kent. www.grouptengallery.com.

125 Years of the Greatest Football Rivalry in High School Football: Through January, 2020 at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

Drafting Dimensions: Contemporary Midwest Ceramics: Through July 21 at the Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. Also, Between Worlds: John Jude Palencar through July 21; Organized Ambiguity: Gridworks of David Kuntzman through July 21; and Food For Thought: Celebrating Food in Art through July 21. www.cantonart.org.

Earth, Sky, Sea: Robyn Martins: Through June 29 at Lynda Tuttle’s Art Center, 209 6th St. NW, Canton. www.lyndatuttle.com.

Cuyahoga Weavers Guild: Through Monday at Wenk Gallery, Chagrin Arts, 88 N. Main St., Chagrin Falls. www.chagrinarts.org.

EVAC: Experiencing Veterans & Artists Collaboration: Through July 6 at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. www.ArtistsArchives.org.

The 10th Annual May Show at Lakeland: Through July 12 at The Gallery at Lakeland, 7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland. www.lakelandcc.edu.

2019 Summer Mash-Up: Opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Exhibit continues through June 28 in The Florence O’Donnell Wasmer Gallery at Ursuline College, 2550 Lander Road, Pepper Pike. www.ursuline.edu/mashup.