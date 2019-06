CLASSICAL

Apollo’s Fire presents “Far Beyond the Sea” Folk Ballads From The Old World: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Baroque Barn, SW Corner of Shaker Boulevard and Chagrin Road, Hunting Valley. Featuring: Steve Player, guitar/dancer; Gesine Bänfer, bagpipes, cittern, frame drums; Ian Harrison, winds and Gothic harp; Amanda Powell, vocals; Brian Kay, plucked instruments and vocals; and Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer. Note: Additional shows — 8 p.m. Friday and Saturdayin Hunting Valley; 2 p.m. Sunday, Avon Lake United Church of Christ, 32801 Electric Blvd, Avon Lake; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Bath Church, 3980 W. Bath Road, Akron. Tickets start at $22. For tickets, call 216-320-0012 or go to www.apollosfire.org.

Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, 11021 East Blvd., Cleveland. Colin Davin, guitar (USA). $22. For tickets, go to www.guitarsint.com.

Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, 11021 East Blvd., Cleveland. Xuefei Yang, guitar (China). $25. For tickets, go to www.guitarsint.com.

Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival: 2 p.m. Saturday, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, 11021 East Boulevard, Cleveland. Drew Henderson (Canada), guitar. Demonstration of fine classical guitars. Free.

Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival: 4 p.m. Saturday, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, 11021 East Boulevard, Cleveland. Elizabeth Kenney, lute (England). $22. For tickets, go to www.guitarsint.com.

Classical Guitar Festival presents Jason Vieaux: 8 p.m. Saturday, Cleveland Institute of Music’s Mixon Hall, 1021 East Blvd., Cleveland. $30. For tickets and information, go to www.guitarsint.com/guitar_festival.

Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival: 4 p.m. Sunday, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, 11021 East Boulevard, Cleveland. Recital by Petra Polácková, guitar (Czech Republic). $22. For tickets, go to www.guitarsint.com.