ETC

Canton Greek Fest: Thursday-Saturday at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 251 25th St. NW, Canton. The event includes: Drive Thru services, Greek pastries, traditional Greek dancing, gift store and marketplace, live music by Musicians of Olympus, Wine Sampling Room, Greek cooking demonstrations, Outdoor Flea Market, and silent auction items. For more information and complete schedule, go to www.cantongreekfest.com.

Teen Typing: Summer Skills: 2 p.m. Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Learn touch typing in this ongoing weekly course, just for teens. 330-928-2117.

Tween Tech: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. An exploration of different tech gadgets. Ages 9-12. To register, call 330-928-2117.

Adult Ceramic Project Class - Garden Gnome: 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 and 13, at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Pre-registration required, call 330-971-8425 or 330-971-8225.

McKinley Presidential Library & Museum Foodie Bus Tour: 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 28. The trip includes breakfast at the Museum catered by Deli Ohio, a visit to a working dairy farm, and an afternoon Canton Food Tour, featuring a series of small plates at several of Canton’s finest restaurants. $80 for museum members, $85 for non members. Reservation deadline is June 7. For tickets, call 330-455-7043 or go to www.mckinleymuseum.org.

Kenmore First Fridays: 6-9 p.m. Friday along the Kenmore Boulevard business district. Featuring musicians at six stops between 13th and 16th Street busking, or performing for tips. The June edition will feature a multi-decade Kenmore High School yearbook sale, alumni photo booth, Kenmore storytelling station, and a pep rally at 7:45p.m. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/knacares.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

Summer Reading Kick-Off: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Stop by for games, yoga, live music, storytimes, virtual reality and more. 330-928-2117.

How to Put Your Story Into Writing: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Discover how to write a good story and what to do with the story after it is written. To register, call 330-928-2117.

Bluegrass Saturday Nights:7-11 p.m. Saturday at Homerville Community Center, state Route 301, Homerville. All pickers welcome; open stage and jam rooms. 330-416-2222.

The Scottish American Society: 3-5 p.m. Sunday in the meeting room at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Main branch, 60 S. High St., Akron. Will show the film “Local Hero”. For more information, call Jim or Margaret Frost, 330-903-4573 or Dave or Dianne Allison at 330-923-8331.

National Geographic Live: Ocean Soul: 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $25-$45. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

FolkNite: 7:30-10 p.m. Sunday at the Peninsula Art Academy, 1600 Mill St. W., Peninsula. Acoustic open jam with Greg Canda. 330-657-2248.

Opening Day Festivities 2019 Children’s Summer Reading Club: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Kids up to grade 6 will receive a reading log, a booklet of Summer Reading Club events, play space-themed games, do some space yoga, get their faces painted, and explore Earth- and planet-related stations. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

A New Adventure Widows and Widowers social group: Wednesday, meets for dinner and conversation. For more information, call 330-630-9275 or 330-929-5430.

A New Beginning - Dinner and Conversation: 6 p.m. Wednesday. A social group for widows and widowers. For restaurant location and information, 330-745-6239.

Create Cool Comics @ CFL: 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Make comic books based on true stories. 330-928-2117.

Afternoon Tea Cruise in Victorian Style: 3 p.m. June 26. Enjoy an elegant luncheon aboard the Portage Princess. $35 per person. Reservations are due by June 12. Call Judy at 330-760-0270 or go to www.portagelakescruises.com.