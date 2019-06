JAZZ

Dixieland Jazz Concert: 6 p.m. Thursday, Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St., Cuyahoga Falls.

Summer Jazz Series - Theron Brown Trio: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Akron-Summit County Public Library, Nordonia Hills branch, 9458 Olde Eight Road, Northfield. Free. www.akronlibrary.org.

Becca Stevens: 7 p.m. Thursday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $20. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Bobby Selvaggio’s 50th Birthday Bash & Jam Session: 8 p.m. Thursday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Pianist John Perry: 5:30 p.m. Friday, BLU Plate, 45 E. Market St., Akron. www.blujazzakron.com.

JazzWorks: 8 p.m. Friday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $15, $10 with student ID. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Chris Hovan’s Organic Trio: 8 p.m. Friday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Doug Macleod: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $20. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Tri-C JazzFest presents Jazz Jam Session: 11 p.m. Friday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. Free. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Re: Sound 4: Play/New Morse Code: 5 p.m. Saturday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $12. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Jazmin Ghent: 8 p.m. Saturday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Forecast: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $15. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Toukii: The Journey: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $25-$100. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Selvaggio/Taddeo Jazz Duo: 2 p.m. Sunday, Wadsworth Public Library, 132 Broad St. Featuring Bobby Selvaggio, alto sax and Anthony Taddeo, percussion. Free. For reservations, call 330-722-2541 or email tsigel@ormaco.org.

Re:Sound: No Exit/Ju-Ping Song/ParkJones: 4 p.m. Sunday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $12. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Axis Trio featuring Bobby Selvaggio: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Marbin/Ben Delaurentis: 8 p.m. Monday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

DanJo Jazz Orchestra: 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Venice Café, 163 W. Erie St., Kent. 330-968-4603 or http://venicekent.com.

Max Bessesen Quartet: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $15. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

“BLU-esday Tuesday” Blues Jam: 8 p.m. Tuesday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Bobby Sanabria Trio with Jackie Warren & Peter Dominguez: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $20. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Jack Zucker Trio: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Jackie Warren: 8 p.m. Wednesday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.