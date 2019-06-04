NEW SHOWS

The Steeldrivers: 8 p.m. Aug. 3, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $30-$40. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Nelly: 7 p.m. Aug. 15, Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. With TLC and Flo Rida. Tickets start at $18. www.ticketmaster.com.

The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Tickets start at $22. www.ticketmaster.com.

Luke Bryan: 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Tickets start at $38. www.ticketmaster.com.

Rascal Flatts: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Tickets start at $35. www.ticketmaster.com.

Pat McGann: 8 p.m. Sept.20, Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. $25 and $35. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Michael Kelsey: 8 p.m. Sept. 21, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $25. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles: 8 p.m. Sept. 21, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $20-$29.50. www.ticketmaster.com.

Anjelah Johnson: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Masonic Cleveland Auditorium, 3615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $39.50-$59.50. www.masoniccleveland.com.

Joe Rogan: 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Wolstein Center, 2000 Prospect Ave., Cleveland. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. 888-324-5849 or www.WolsteinCenter.com.

The Music of Cream: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $35-$45. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Tony Orlando: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $35-$59.50. www.ticketmaster.com.

Mandy Patinkin: 8 p.m. Jan. 11, 2019, Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. $49.50-$75. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.