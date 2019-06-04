THURSDAY

Kinderealm Campfire – Picnic: Ages 3-6 and their families can explore nature at a picnic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Apex Predator Hike: Explore the top of the food chain, apex predators, 1-2:30 p.m. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road, Springfield Township. 330-865-8065.

Weekday Walkers: Take a leisurely stroll with frequent stops to discover nature, 3-5 p.m. Hampton Hills Metro Park, 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

FRIDAY

Bats for Families: Learn about beneficial bats then take a short walk to look for these winged wonders, 8:30-10 p.m. Liberty Park, Twinsburg Ledges Area, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Butterfly Bonanza: Games and crafts about butterflies, noon to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Susan Hambley Nature Center, 1473 Parschen Blvd., Brunswick. www.medinacountyparks.com.

Everett Road/Riding Run Trail Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 7-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2370 Everett Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SATURDAY

Osprey Watch: Use spotting scopes and binoculars to catch views of the Osprey, 9-11 a.m. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road, Green. 330-865-8065.

Native Vines and Shrubs of Ohio: Learn which native vines and shrubs are found in the parks, 10 a.m. to noon. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Archery Games for Adults: Ages 16 and over play different games to build archery skills in a fun and exciting way, 10-11:30 a.m. Silver Creek Metro Park, Archery Range, 89 Eastern Road, Doylestown. Advance registration required, 330-865-8065.

Archery Games for Families: Families with children age 9 and over will play different games to build archery skills in a fun and exciting way, 12:30-2 p.m. Silver Creek Metro Park, Archery Range, 89 Eastern Road, Doylestown. Advance registration required, 330-865-8065.

Marvelous Moths: Join a naturalist to attract moths to a white sheet using special light, and observe the insects’ beautiful colors, shapes and patterns up close, 9-11 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Lock 29 Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1648 Mill St., Peninsula. Hike leader Jim Welling. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Knox County/Kokosing Gap Trail Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 1 to 9-mile hike at 9 a.m. Meet at 23316 Coshocton Road, Howard. Hike leader Chris Tiedemann. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Migratory Bird Banding: Gary and Jill Fowler will teach about the significance of bird banding and show how it is done, 9 a.m. to noon. Wolf Creek Environmental Center, 6100 Ridge Road, Sharon Center. www.medinacountyparks.com.

Starry, Starry Nights: Observatory will be open for public viewing with members of the Cuyahoga Astronomical Association available to answer questions, 9-11 p.m. Letha House Park West, 5800 Richman Road, Spencer. www.medinacountyparks.com.

Veteran Community Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9 a.m. Meet at 1714 Schneider St. NE, Canton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

SUNDAY

Uncommon Trees of SMP: Search for American bladdernut, blue beech, shingle oak and many other uncommon trees found along the trail, 1-3 p.m. Cascade Valley Metro Park, Oxbow Area, 1061 Cuyahoga St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

H&B at Young Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 5090 Young Road, Stow. Hike leader Sue Donahue. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

K-9 First Aid: Red Cross-based K-9 first-aid class – the basics to keep a dog alive until you can get to professional assistance, 2-4:30 p.m. Wolf Creek Environmental Center, 6100 Ridge Road, Sharon Center. www.medinacountyparks.com.





MONDAY

Nature Trivia Hike: Discover cool facts about wildlife during this hike, 10-11 a.m. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 330-865-8065.

Kinderealm Campfire – Picnic: Ages 3-6 and their families can explore nature at a picnic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Water Monsters: Families learn about the unique and irreplaceable “monsters” that live in the waters of the parks, 3:30-5 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Little Turtle Pond, 2400 Harrington Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Stand-Up Paddle Boarding for Teens: Learn the basics of safe paddling, efficient strokes, and balance, 6-8 p.m. Brunswick Lake Trail, State Route 303, Brunswick. Ages 13-17. $25 program fee. To register, call 216-210-7449 or email Christine at ccancianadventures@gmail.com.

CVNP Wetmore Trail Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 4653 Wetmore Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Lock 29 Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1648 Mill St., Peninsula. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.





TUESDAY

Urban Eats: Learn about food in the city with Summit Metro Parks and Let’s Grow Akron, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Trailhead, 380 W. Crosier St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Music by the Lake: Metro Parks Ensemble concert, 7 p.m. Silver Creek Metro Park, Boathouse & Pheasant Run Area, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. 330-865-8065.

CVNP Happy Days Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Sue Donahue. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.





Stroller Hike: Take a stroll with a naturalist to explore different parks and investigate nature with your little one, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Buckeye Woods Park, 6335 Wedgewood Road, Medina. www.medinacountyparks.com.

Cycling Makes Sense Fitness Ride: 6-10 mile ride to experience the park district’s multipurpose trails, 6:30-8 p.m. Chippewa Rail Trail, 5700 Chippewa Road, Chippewa Lake. www.medinacountyparks.com.

Butterbridge Road on the Towpath Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 5400 Block of Butterbridge Road NW, Canal Fulton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.

WEDNESDAY

Drawing Outdoors: An outdoor lesson in drawing, 9-11 a.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Kids’ Fishing: Kids 15 and younger can learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line in Brushwood Lake, 10 a.m. to noon. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 330-865-8065.

Brecksville Reservation Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4 or 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at Nature Center, 9000 Chippewa Creed Drive, Brecksville. Hike leader Chris Tiedemann and Jack Wenrick. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Railroad Camp: Campers have the opportunity to experience track and switch construction; track installation; and safe operation of electric, diesel, and steam locomotives, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Lester Rail Trail, 3654 Lester Road, Medina. Ages 10-14. $45 program fee. www.medinacountyparks.com.

Petros Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 3519 Perry Dr. SW, Canton. For more information, call 330-606-8471 or go to www.hilltophikers.org.