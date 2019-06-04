POPULAR

THURSDAY

Live Music at the Still House presents Stan Miller: 6 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Tech N9ne: doors open at 6 p.m., with Krizz Kaliko Dax, Mayday! And Ubi of Ces Cru. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Joe Menedez: 6:30 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Sirius XM The Coffeehouse Tour: 6:30 p.m., with Matt Costa, JD & The Straight Shot and Matt Hartke, $15. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

An Evening with Art Alexakis of Everclear: 7 p.m., with Chris Collingwood of Fountains of Wayne, Max Collins of Eve 6 and John Wozniak of Marcy Playground, $28. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Tim Coyne Trio: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Roomful of Blues: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Buffalo Rose: 8:30 p.m., with AJ and the Woods and Ben Gage, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

FRIDAY

Summer Serenade Outdoor Tent Festival: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., featuring Mungion, ExMag, After Funk, Magic Beans and more, $30 single day, $50 two day. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Rock the Lock presents Hotel California: 7 p.m., with Angie Haze. Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Travelin’ Johnsons: 7 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Colin Dussault’s Blues Project: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Live Music at the Still House presents Stan Miller: 8 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Twinsburg’s Rock the Park presents Boy Band Review: 7 p.m., $15. Glenn Chamberlin Park, http://rocktheparkconcert.com.

Gaetano’s Underworld Blues Band: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: doors open at 7 p.m. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

My Mouth Is The Speaker 10 Year Anniversary Show: 8 p.m., $5. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Pavilion @ The Inn presents Deeds: 8 p.m. Pavilion at the Aurora Inn, www.ticketor.com/pavilion.

A Steely Dan Tribute by The FM Project: 8 p.m., $15. MGM Northfield Park Neon Room, www.ticketmaster.com.

Roomful of Blues: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Hiss Golden Messenger: doors open 8 p.m., with Anna St. Louis, $20. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Canton Blues Fest presents Tinsley Ellis: 8:30 p.m., with Low Society, $50 one day, $80 two-day. Market Square, Canton. www.cantonchamber.org/canton-blues-fest.

Circles Around The Sun: 8:30 p.m., $15-$18. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Gene Schwartz Trio featuring Dan McFadden & Hank Hess: 8:30 p.m., $8. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

The Scenic Route: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

SATURDAY

LaureLive 2019 presents Hozier: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., with Dirty Heads, Moon Taxi, Misterwives, Coin, Dennis Lloyd, Alec Benjamin, The Blue Stones, Motopony, The Suitcase Junket, Northern National, The Vindys, Rebounder, Julia Thompson, JD Eicher and The Dead Licks, $75 per day and $115 for the weekend. Laurel School’s Butler Campus, www.laurelive.com/tickets/.

Summer Serenade Outdoor Tent Festival: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., featuring Mungion, ExMag, After Funk, Magic Beans and more, $30 single day, $50 two day. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Taylor Carano & Brown Liquor Band: 7 p.m., with Hayden Gilbert & The Ruckus and Curtains, $8. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Marc Lee Shannon: 7 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Folknet presents Joe Jencks: 7 p.m., $15. Church of the Good Shepherd, www.folknet.org.

Jacob Bryant: doors open 7 p.m., $10. Thirsty Cowboy, www.thirstycowboys.com/calendar.

Sweet Spirit: doors open 7:30 p.m., with Part-Time Lover and Smith-Taylor, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

David Gray: 8 p.m., $35-$85. Akron Civic Theatre, www.AkronCivic.com.

Swizzle Stick Band: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Live Music at the Still House presents Rolando: 8 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

15-60-75 (The Numbers Band): 8 p.m., $10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Revival ABB: An Evening with the Music of Allman Brothers Band: 8 p.m., $12-$14. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Canton Blues Fest presents Kenny Neal: 8:30 p.m., with Andy T. featuring Alabama Mike & Anson Funderburgh, $50 one day, $80 two-day. Market Square, Canton. www.cantonchamber.org/canton-blues-fest.

SUNDAY

Linda Ronstadt Brunch with Rachel & The Beatnik Playboys: noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

LaureLive 2019 presents Sheryl Crow: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with Trombone Shorty, Lake Street Dive, AJR, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Red Sun Rising, Castlecomer, Emily Hackett, Caroline Jones, Doc Robinson, Clubhouse, The Furies, Front Porch Lights, Ashley Fulton and The Shootouts, $75 per day and $115 for the weekend. Laurel School’s Butler Campus, www.laurelive.com/tickets/.

Ted Riser “The Music Man”: doors open at 3 p.m. Agora Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com.

Reggae Sundays with Carlos Jones & P.L.U.S.: 4 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Keyser Park Concert Series presents Blue Lunch: 4:30 p.m., free. Keyser Barn, Keyser Park, www.cityofcf.com/activity/keyser-park-food-truck-frenzy-concert-series.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Ohio Weather Band: 5 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Live Music at the Still House presents Little Steve-O Duo: 6 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

RBRM – The All White Affair: 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$92.50. Covelli Centre, www.ticketmaster.com.

Dire Wolf: 8 p.m., with Jonnycatland, Judge Russo and Collin Miller, $8-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

James McMurty: 8 p.m., with Bonnie Whitmore, $20-$22. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

MONDAY

Leggy + The Ophelias: 8:30 p.m., with Bitchseat, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

TUESDAY

Live Music at The Piazza presents Little Steve-O Duo: 5:30 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Jojo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. Tour: 6:30 p.m. Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, www.playhousesquare.org.

Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms: 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $54. MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage, www.ticketmaster.com.

Ari Lennox: doors open 7:30 p.m., $17 in advance, $20 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Charly Bliss: 8 p.m., with Emily Reo, $15-$17. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Kind Country: 8:30 p.m., with The Elephants, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

WEDNESDAY

Live Music at the Still House presents Jazzy JD: 6 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Live Music at The Piazza presents Brad Fuller: 6:30 p.m. Gervasi Vineyards, www.gervasivineyard.com.

Frankie Starr: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Little Steveo’s Blues Duo: 7 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

GhostMane: doors open 7 p.m., with Ho99o9 and Horus the Astroneer, $25. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Dead Meadow: 8:30 p.m., with Ma Holos, $15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.