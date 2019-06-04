THEATER

Rubber City Theatre: (243 Furnace St., Akron; 234-252-0272) “Shakesqueer Project: TAME” opens Friday and continues through June 23. 7:30 p.m Thursdays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $10-$25.

Western Reserve Playhouse: (3326 Everett Road, Bath; 330-620-7314, www.WesternReservePlayhouse.org) “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” continues through June 15. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday. $17 adults, $15 seniors and students.

Beck Center for the Arts: (Studio Theater, 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood; 216-521-2540, ext. 10, www.beckcenter.org) “King Lear” continues through June 30. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. $10-$33.

The Cassidy Theatre: (6200 Peal Road, Parma Heights; https://cassidytheatre.ticketleap.com/mammamia/) “Mamma Mia!” opens Friday and continues through June 23. $20, $15 seniors and students.

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: (40 River St., Chagrin Falls; http://cvlt.org/) “The Ladies Foursome” continues through June 16. 8 p.m Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. June 6 and 16. $18, $14 seniors and students.

Cleveland Public Theatre: (6415 Detroit Ave., Cleveland; www.cptonline.org) Final performances of “Central Concern” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $15 Thursday, $35 Friday and Saturday.

East Cleveland Theatre: (14108 Euclid Ave., East Cleveland; www.eventbrite.com/e/the-old-settler-tickets-60389251878) “The Old Settle” continues through June 16. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. $9-$14.

Mercury Theatre Company: (Notre Dame College, 1857 S. Green Road, South Euclid; 216-771-5862, www.mercurytheatrecompany.org) “Mamma Mia!” opens Friday and continues through June 23. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. 7 p.m. June 20. $20, $18 seniors, $16 students.

Playhouse Square: (Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) “Dear Evan Hansen” opens Tuesday and continues through June 30. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. $25-$110.

Playhouse Square: (KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) “Rock of Ages” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. $10-$80.