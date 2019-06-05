OPENING FRIDAY

"All Is True”: B

(PG-13) A look at the final days in the life of renowned playwright William Shakespeare. 1 hour, 41 minutes.

Cedar Lee

"Changeland”:

(R) While visiting Thailand, two estranged friends realize there's no rule book for finding purpose and meaning in life. 1 hour, 27 minutes. No reviews at press time.

Tower City

"The Child Remains”:

(Not rated) An expectant couple's intimate weekend turns to terror as they discover their secluded country inn is a haunted maternity home where infants and mothers were murdered. 1 hour, 47 minutes. No reviews at press time.

Tower City

“Dark Phoenix”: C-

(PG-13) Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world. 1 hour, 53 minutes.

Carnation Cinema, Cinemark Aurora 10, Cinemark Portage Crossing, Hudson Cinema 10, Independence 10, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Lake 8 Movies, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Ravenna 7 Movies, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Tower City, Valley View 24, Wooster Movies 10

"The Secret Life of Pets 2”: C+

(PG) Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave for work or school each day. 1 hour, 26 minutes.

Carnation Cinema, Cinemark Aurora 10, Cinemark Portage Crossing, Great Oak Cinema, Hudson Cinema 10, Independence 10, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Lake 8 Movies, Linda Theatre, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Ravenna 7 Movies, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Tower City, Valley View 24, Wooster Movies 10, Blue Sky Drive-In, Magic City Drive-In, Midway Twin Drive-In

"The Souvenir”: B

(R) A young film student in the early '80s becomes romantically involved with a complicated and untrustworthy man. 2 hours.

Cedar Lee

"The Tomorrow Man”: C

(PG-13) Ed Hemsler spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come. Ronnie Meisner spends her life shopping for things she may never use. These two will try to find love. 1 hour, 34 minutes.

Cedar Lee