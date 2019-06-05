ALSO SHOWING

Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “Pariah”, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday; “Shadow”, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Friday, 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. $9, $8 seniors and children.

Capitol Theatre:(1390 West 65th Street, Cleveland; 440-528-0355, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Good Kisser”, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. $9.75.

Cedar Lee Theatre: (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 440-564-2030, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “The Room”, 10 p.m. Saturday. $6. National Theatre Live: “The Audience” Encore: 11 a.m. Sunday. $20. Bolshoi Ballet: “Carmen Suite/Petrushka”, 11 a.m. Sunday. $15. “Made in Abyss Movie 2: Wandering Twilight”, 7:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. $10.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush With The Future”, 7:30 p.m. Friday; “War and Peace, Part II: Natasha Rostova”, 9:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Sunday; “Ulzana’s Raid”, 5 p.m. Saturday; “Movie Movie”, 7:05 p.m. Saturday; “Relaxer”, 9:10 p.m. Saturday, 8:10 p.m. Sunday; “The Burial of Kojo”, 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.

Palace Theatre: (605 Market Ave. N., Canton; 330-454-8172) First Friday Family Movie: “Sing”, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Free.

RiffTrax Live: 2019 “Star Raiders”: 8 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the following cinemas Hudson 10; Montrose 12, Akron; Tinseltown USA, Jackson Township; Cinemark 15 Macedonia; Valley View 24; and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights. Check cinema listings for ticket price.