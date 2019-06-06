The Akron Beacon Journal, in partnership with the Akron-Summit County Public Library, is soliciting photos from readers for the newest addition to the “Greater Akron Memories” series focused on 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

Readers are urged to bring their photos to any of the remaining public scanning sessions. Photos will be scanned on-site and returned.

The newspaper is looking for general interest photos, such as: commerce, industry, transportation, rural life, and more; photos taken between 1940 and 1969; photos only; photos taken in Greater Akron; limit 10 photos per family.

Scanning Sessions are: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Ellet Branch Library, 2470 E. Market St., Akron; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Highland Square Branch Library, 807 W. Market St., Akron; and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Odom Boulevard Branch Library, 600 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron.

More information and photo submission forms can be found at http://Akron2.PictorialBook.com. Photos also may be submitted on the web site.