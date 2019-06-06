Hale Farm & Village’s Sow & Grow Farm Festival and Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. Heirloom plants and herbs with significance to Northeast Ohio, unusual perennials. Admission is $10 adults, $5 children. For more information, go to www.halefarm.org.

Third annual GardenWalk South Euclid: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. An opportunity to tour 40-plus private gardens, a 21-acre nature reserve, a 9-mile wetland, eight community gardens and three perennial “pocket” parks. For garden maps with detailed descriptions, go to http://gardenwalksoutheuclid.com.

Mutton Hill Monday: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Perkins Stone Mansion, 550 Copley Road, Akron. Featuring border collie demonstrations and sheep health instruction. Free to the public. Families encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the grounds.

“Beyond the Fences of Zoar” Garden Tour and Symposium: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 15. The $10 ticket includes a tour of the historic Zoar Garden, tours of private gardens, access to a new butterfly exhibit and a silent auction. A catered luncheon at the historic Zoar Schoolhouse at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. can be added for $20. There will also be an afternoon tea service for $10. For reservations to any of the events, call 330-874-3011.

Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 and 16 at Heritage Farms, 650 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Costume parade, dancing, Bubble Fairy, games, fairy houses and gardens. Magic Meadow Market with arts and crafts, sweet treats, face painting, raffles. $10 children ages 3-17, $5 adults. 330-657-2330.

Portage County Beekeepers Nuc Workshop: 2-5 p.m. June 15 at Portage Soil and Water Office, 6970 State Route 88, Ravenna. Learn how to make an apiary sustainable by making and using “Nucs.” $60. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/portage-county-beekeepers-nuc-workshop-tickets-61766166266. For more information, call Mary Lovin at 330-325-3028.

Gates Mills Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21 and 22. Throughout the day, attendees can browse through vendor displays featuring gardening items for sale. Three ticket options: Tour Only, $25 in advance, $30 day of tour; Lunch and Tour, $65; Grand Tour, includes lunch on Friday, transportation via a mini-motor coach, admission to a bonus garden, $130. For more information, go to www.TheGatesMillsGardenClub.com.

Summit County Beekeepers’ Association Pollinator Palooza: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 at Richfield Heritage Preserve, Gund Hall, 4374 Broadview Road, Richfield. Interactive tables, kids’ activities, raffles, honey tasting and more. For more information, go to www.summitbeekeepers.com.

Brew Bee Fest: 1-6 p.m. June 22 at Rm. 727 Gastropub, 231 Darrow Road, Akron. Featuring local vendors. Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to Solis Agro Flower Farm to buy a new beehive. For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/brew-bee-fest-tickets-60829241900.

Master Gardeners of Summit County Tour of Gardens: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29. Six gardens featured on the general tour, Posie Shoppe with garden items and Master Gardener-grown plants. $20; patron $75-$100. www.summitmastergardeners.org/.