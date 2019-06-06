School may soon be out for music festival that's outgrowing its campus home

LaureLive, the music festival that has taken place on the Butler Campus of the All-girl Laurel School in Russell Township will be no more after this year’s edition happens Saturday and Sunday.

But for fans of the indie pop, jam bands and groovy pop that have filled the festival’s stages for the past three years, this should be considered good news.

“We have doubled (attendance) since year one. We have outgrown the Butler campus,” promoter Denny Young said. The 2018 festival had more than 17,000 music fans and Young expects more than 20,000 this year.

“It was co-operative," Young, who is president of the Beachwood-based Elevation Group, said. "They’re a school first and obviously a concert venue a very distant second.”

Young said they have scouted several possible new locations and the new spot will necessitate a new name, but those details will have to wait until the lights are turned off on LaureLive 2019.

This year’s festival will be headlined on Saturday night by singer/songwriter Hozier. The Irish musician’s biggest hit, “Take Me to Church,” topped singles charts in several countries including the U.S. and earned him a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year in 2015.

The song should also be familiar to LeBron James fans as it provided the soundtrack to a commercial for Beats by Dre brand headphones featuring James returning to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School a few years ago.

Hozier released his sophomore album, “Wasteland, Baby,” in March.

On Sunday, Sheryl Crow will wrap up the festival with some of her quarter century worth of hits from her multi-platinum-selling albums. Crow also has a new album, “Threads” — her 11th overall. It will be released in August.

Before the headliners, the three stages will be filled with a mix of international, national, and regional acts. Among Saturday’s music makers are heralded acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo Y Gabriela who meld traditional and nuevo flamenco with elements of rock and gained viral attention in the aughts for their eclectic covers of of songs such as “Stairway To Heaven” and Metallica’s “Orion.”

Also performing are Southern California alt-rock band Dirty Heads who count the Black Keys among their influences and Canadian blues-rock duo The Blue Stones.

Regional acts on Saturday include Youngstown acts singer-songwriter JD Eicher and indie pop band The Vindys. Sunday’s bill includes a couple of Akron bands: up-and-coming retro honky-tonkers The Shootouts and mainstream heavy headbangers Red Sun Rising.

Also on the bill are talented Cleveland singer-producer-songwriter-pianist teenager Ashley Fulton and popular New Orleans trombonist/showman Trombone Shorty.

The festival’s growth should be heartening for folks paying attention to the local concert market. Last year’s inaugural InCuyaFest in downtown Cleveland sported an eclectic lineup of acts but couldn’t seem to corral enough folks to ensure a 2019 edition, which Young said was unfortunate.

“I know the people involved with InCuyafest and obviously, I was cheering for their success because I think the more good music events in a region the better for the overall business in the region. But they learned that it’s not easy to stage a successful music festival,” he said.

Though the name LaureLive will be retired come 2020, the festival aims to continue to grow in reach and size.

In its four years, LaureLive organizers have learned several important lessons such as it takes three to five years to truly establish and have a profitable festival.

“We’ve learned that you have to know who you are and what it is you do. It’s impossible to be all things to all people,” Young said, noting that going after one act that can sell out Blossom is good, but the festival goes after two acts that would fill a smaller venue such as Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica or the House of Blues. He said that is advantageous for both the festival and the performer.

“Scale is important. We started with an idea and we have grown organically in the four years we’ve been doing the music festival and I think that we’ve been careful as to how we budget and manage the festival and I think we have allowed ourselves to have sustainable growth and you really need time to develop a proper festival,” he said.

“We have cultivated a festival that is appropriate for all ages that appeals to an indie pop, pop music, jam band, eclectic music ear — if you will — and people are looking for a little bit more of an upscale experience and that what we deliver and we don’t ever stray from that.”

The Elevation Group also books the Goodyear Theatre in East Akron and Young says it’s also not in competition with Live Nation, AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group) or other national promoters.

“The Goodyear Theatre is plenty busy but it’s not about being the House of Blues. The House of Blues has a restaurant and a bar and a foundation club and they have to roll five days a week and we don’t have to do that,” he said.

