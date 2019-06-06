Paws & Prayers Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus, 790 Arlington Ridge Unit 303, Green. https://pawsandprayers.org.

Rose’s Rescue Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Centerra Co-Op/Country Store, 467 Cleveland Road, Ravenna; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Pet Supplies Plus, 1262 State Route 303, Streetsboro. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org.

Humane Society of Summit County Summer Lovin’ Adopt-A-Thon: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg. Half-off adoption fees for all animals over 6 months old. To preview most of the adoptable animals, go to www.summithumane.org/adopt.

Great Global Greyhound Walk: 10 a.m. Sunday at Edgewater Park, 6500 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway, Cleveland. Raise awareness of the breed and the need to adopt greyhounds once their racing days are done. Meet at 9:45 a.m. in the grassy area on the western edge of the park for a group photo and step off on the paved path at 10 a.m. www.greatglobalgreyhoundwalk.co.uk/walks/cleveland-ohio-usa-walk/.

Paws & Prayers Pet Rescue Community Yard Sale: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Cuyahoga Falls High School, 2300 Fourth St., Cuyahoga Falls. To reserve a spot to sell goods, email Brandon@pawsandprayers.org or susan@pawsandprayers.org.

Rose’s Rescue Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 3271 Dawley Road, Ravenna. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org.

Cripple Creek Ferals and Friends eighth annual Stray Cat Strut: 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 14 at Uniontown Community Park, 3696 Apollo St. NW. Live music by David Rogers. Appetizers, dinner, desserts, drinks and live auction. Fundraiser to assist in trap/neuter/return program for feral, stray and free roaming cats. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/cripplecreekferalsandfriends/.

Secondhand Mutts Hot Dog Fest at The Happy Dog: Starting at 2 p.m. June 15 at the Happy Dog, 5801 W. 58th St., Cleveland. Featuring live music from Tough S**ts, Tweens, David Nance, Long Hots, Pleasure Leftists, Knowso, Lisa Belle Donna, Shagg, Heavenly Queen, the Dreemers, Oregon Space Trail of Doom and Powers/Rolin Duo. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show. www.eventbrite.com/e/hot-dog-fest-tickets-61256327324.