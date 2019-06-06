Keeping with the minimalism of contemporary bar, restaurant and brewpub design, Missing Falls Brewery in Akron's Canal Place has a cavernous open floor plan with the brew kettles in plain sight, so you can see that someone is always brewing something, reports resident Hot Spot connoisseur Malcolm X Abram. Tucked into a corner, you can also find a few couches and a stack of board games.

More than a dozen beers are offered on tap, in a good variety of styles from the requisite hoppy IPAs, to a nice malty ESB, a couple of stouts and porters, Belgians and even a high-quality and high-octane (11% ABV) malt liquor. Recently, Missing Falls added a small but effective food menu that includes deli-style sandwiches for about $10, gluten-free chips, and personal pizzas from $7-$12, including the stacked deluxe, a flavorful offering with a nice soft crust.

The place: Missing Falls Brewery, 540 S. Main St., Akron

Why you should go: Beer and pizza in a big Canal Place space

More info: www.missingfalls.com